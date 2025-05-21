MFBHS Memberships 2025/2026

Membership 1- Any parents/ guardians with a currently enrolled student in the BHS district can become a member of the MFBHS. The student may be of any class standing and can be a transfer or nontraditional student. The parent/ guardian will become a member upon payment of annual dues. 2- Members must reside within the BHS district catchment area.3- Muslim students, teachers and administrators of BHS can attend events/ activities of this organization, in a non-voting capacity, without payment of dues. ARTICLE V - Dues Section 1. The annual dues shall be determined by the incoming Executive Board (as defined in Article VI below). In the absence of any specific determination of dues, the amount in effect for the preceding year shall be the dues for the new year. Section 2. Dues shall be collected on a per family basis. Section 3. All Board members, including special and standing committees, must be paid members of the MFBHS for the year in which they are serving. Article VI- General The fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30. Annual membership dues are set at $40 per family.