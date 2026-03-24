Muslim Journal and Masjid Ash-Shaheed Present "A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026"

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About this event
$
1 banquet table (10 tickets), 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, 30-90 second commercial on LED screen, and 8 tickets to VIP reception
6 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, and 6 tickets to VIP reception
4 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, and 4 tickets to VIP reception
2 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, and 2 tickets to VIP reception
1 banquet ticket, ½ page color ad, 1 ticket to VIP reception, and admission to workshops
Banquet, Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops
Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops
Banquet Table of 10
Workshops Only, including Muslim American Logic Institute (M.A.L.I.) and Islamic Leadership Training and Development Program (I.L.T. D. P.)
Banquet, Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops
Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops
Banquet Table of 10
Workshops Only
One ticket, Luncheon & Fashion Show only
One ticket, Banquet only
One ticket, Culture Night only
One ticket, Business Breakfast only
Patron (Name Only)
Outside Back Page
Inside Front Page
Inside Back Page
Full Page Ad
1/2 Page Ad
1/4 Page Ad
Vendor
Vendor
This dynamic young adult gathering invites individuals ages 18–35 to engage in real conversations about navigating life, identity, and impact as Muslims in today’s world. Through interactive discussions, networking, and shared reflections, participants will explore how gratitude, faith, and community can shape their personal and professional journeys.
Whether you’re a student, young professional, creative, or entrepreneur, this experience offers an opportunity to:
Connect with like-minded peers from across the country
Build authentic relationships rooted in faith and purpose
Engage in relevant conversations around growth, service, and leadership
Be inspired to take meaningful action in your community
Come as you are—and leave empowered, connected, and grateful.
A respectful and faith-centered space for individuals seeking meaningful, marriage-minded connections. Participants will engage in guided introductions and purposeful conversations in a structured, comfortable environment rooted in Islamic values.
Come with sincere intentions—and take a step toward building a meaningful future.
Explore the rich history and lasting contributions of the Muslim community in Charlotte through a guided tour of key landmarks and institutions. From early roots to present-day growth, discover stories of faith, resilience, and community impact.
See the city through a new lens—one shaped by history, culture, and connection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!