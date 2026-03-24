Muslim Journal and Masjid Ash-Shaheed Present "A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026"

This dynamic young adult gathering invites individuals ages 18–35 to engage in real conversations about navigating life, identity, and impact as Muslims in today’s world. Through interactive discussions, networking, and shared reflections, participants will explore how gratitude, faith, and community can shape their personal and professional journeys.





Whether you’re a student, young professional, creative, or entrepreneur, this experience offers an opportunity to:





Connect with like-minded peers from across the country

Build authentic relationships rooted in faith and purpose

Engage in relevant conversations around growth, service, and leadership

Be inspired to take meaningful action in your community





Come as you are—and leave empowered, connected, and grateful.