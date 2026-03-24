A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026 CONFERENCE

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A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026 CONFERENCE

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Muslim Journal and Masjid Ash-Shaheed Present "A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026"

Add a donation for A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL 2026 CONFERENCE

$

DIAMOND Sponsor
$10,000

1 banquet table (10 tickets), 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, 30-90 second commercial on LED screen, and 8 tickets to VIP reception

PLATINUM Sponsor
$5,000

6 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, and 6 tickets to VIP reception

GOLD Sponsor
$2,500

4 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, acknowledgement at press release, company name & logo on event banner, and 4 tickets to VIP reception

SILVER Sponsor
$1,000

2 banquet tickets, 1 sponsor information table, 1 full page color ad, and 2 tickets to VIP reception

BRONZE Sponsor
$500

1 banquet ticket, ½ page color ad, 1 ticket to VIP reception, and admission to workshops

Early Bird ACCESS 1 - All Access
$300
Available until May 31

Banquet, Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops

Early Bird ACCESS 2
$175
Available until May 31

Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops

Early Bird ACCESS 3
$1,350
Available until May 31

Banquet Table of 10

Early Bird ACCESS 4
$25
Available until May 31

Workshops Only, including Muslim American Logic Institute (M.A.L.I.) and Islamic Leadership Training and Development Program (I.L.T. D. P.)

ACCESS 1 - All Access (After 5/31/2026)
$350

Banquet, Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops

ACCESS 2 (After 5/31/2026)
$180

Luncheon, Culture Night, Business Breakfast, and Workshops

ACCESS 3 (After 5/31/2026)
$1,450

Banquet Table of 10

ACCESS 4 (After 5/31/2026)
$40

Workshops Only

Luncheon & Fashion Show
$65
Available until May 31

One ticket, Luncheon & Fashion Show only

Banquet
$150
Available until May 31

One ticket, Banquet only

Culture Night
$60
Available until May 31

One ticket, Culture Night only

Business Breakfast
$65
Available until May 31

One ticket, Business Breakfast only

Brochure Ad: Patron (Name Only)
$25

Patron (Name Only)

Brochure Ad: Outside Back Page
$2,000

Outside Back Page

Brochure Ad: Inside Front Page
$1,500

Inside Front Page

Brochure Ad: Inside Back Page
$1,000

Inside Back Page

Brochure Ad: Full Page
$200

Full Page Ad

Brochure Ad: 1/2 Page
$125

1/2 Page Ad

Brochure Ad: 1/4 Page
$75

1/4 Page Ad

EARLY BIRD Vendor
$200
Available until May 31

Vendor

Vendor (After May 31, 2026)
$250

Vendor

Young Adult Event (Ages 18-35 Only)
$25
Available until May 31

This dynamic young adult gathering invites individuals ages 18–35 to engage in real conversations about navigating life, identity, and impact as Muslims in today’s world. Through interactive discussions, networking, and shared reflections, participants will explore how gratitude, faith, and community can shape their personal and professional journeys.


Whether you’re a student, young professional, creative, or entrepreneur, this experience offers an opportunity to:


Connect with like-minded peers from across the country

Build authentic relationships rooted in faith and purpose

Engage in relevant conversations around growth, service, and leadership

Be inspired to take meaningful action in your community


Come as you are—and leave empowered, connected, and grateful.

Marriage Connection Event
$25
Available until May 31

A respectful and faith-centered space for individuals seeking meaningful, marriage-minded connections. Participants will engage in guided introductions and purposeful conversations in a structured, comfortable environment rooted in Islamic values.


Come with sincere intentions—and take a step toward building a meaningful future.

Charlotte Islamic History Tour
$25
Available until May 31

Explore the rich history and lasting contributions of the Muslim community in Charlotte through a guided tour of key landmarks and institutions. From early roots to present-day growth, discover stories of faith, resilience, and community impact.


See the city through a new lens—one shaped by history, culture, and connection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!