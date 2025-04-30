Ladies Night out

Hosted by
About this event
$
Paterson, NJ 07503, USA
You're Invited to Ladies Night!
🌴 Step into the Island Spirit! 🌴
Join us for a tropical night filled with flavors, laughs, and fun!
Date: Saturday, October 25th
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Bora Bora Smoothie Café
Address: 466 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503
Come and enjoy a delightful evening with friends, delicious drinks, and great company!
$10.00 to reserve your spot. If you attend, it will be applied towards your drinks. If you don’t show up, there are no refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!