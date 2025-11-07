Muslimahs United Auction: "Uplifting Women, Strengthening Communities"

Ishq Organic Premium Skincare Set

Valued at $170

Opening Bid: $75





Experience luxury rooted in tradition with this premium organic skincare collection crafted from Ancestral healing recipes. Each product is made with intention, purity, and powerful botanicals that nourish, repair, and rejuvenate the skin.

This beautifully curated set includes:

Ishq Organic Moisturizing Cream

Rich, hydrating, and deeply restorative

Ishq Organic Face Mask

A purifying, skin-balancing treatment

Ishq Organic Moringa Face & Eye Night Serum

Potent night repair powered by ancestral plant medicine

Ishq & R&ARIE CBD Kashmiri Saffron Day Face Oil

A luxurious blend combining CBD and rare Kashmiri saffron for glow, calm, and radiance

Thoughtfully formulated with organic ingredients and traditional wisdom, this set is perfect for anyone seeking gentle, effective, earth-honoring skincare.





Your bid does more than elevate your skincare ritual — it helps survivors rebuild their lives.



Every dollar raised supports women healing from domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault.





Bid generously on this radiant gift package and make a meaningful impact.