Muslimahs United Auction: "Uplifting Women, Strengthening Communities"

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Ishq Organic Premium Skincare Set
Valued at $170
Opening Bid: $75
Experience luxury rooted in tradition with this premium organic skincare collection crafted from Ancestral healing recipes. Each product is made with intention, purity, and powerful botanicals that nourish, repair, and rejuvenate the skin.
This beautifully curated set includes:
Thoughtfully formulated with organic ingredients and traditional wisdom, this set is perfect for anyone seeking gentle, effective, earth-honoring skincare.
Your bid does more than elevate your skincare ritual — it helps survivors rebuild their lives.
Every dollar raised supports women healing from domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault.
Bid generously on this radiant gift package and make a meaningful impact.
Starting bid
An Unforgettable Creative Experience with Mic Crenshaw
Valued at $500
Opening bid- $250
Step into the world of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most respected and influential hip-hop artists. This exclusive experience with Mic Crenshaw offers you and your friends a rare opportunity to connect with a nationally acclaimed MC, celebrated poet, educator, and longtime cultural force.
Mic is a former Portland Poetry Slam Champion and co-founder of GlobalFam, known for weaving together art, activism, and lived experience. His work speaks to resilience, liberation, and the power of community storytelling — making this session not only inspiring, but transformative.
Whether you’re passionate about hip-hop, writing, performance, social justice, or simply want a powerful creative experience, this offering promises insight, connection, and unforgettable energy.
What this experience may include:
• A private creative session or conversation with Mic Crenshaw
• Insight into hip-hop as a tool for healing, resistance, and storytelling
• Space for Q&A, performance, reflection, or group engagement
• Perfect for individuals, friend groups, youth, creatives, or community circles
This is a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from a legendary artist whose impact spans decades and communities.
Your bid goes beyond the experience.
Every dollar raised directly supports women and families rebuilding their lives after domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault. Your generosity helps provide safety, stability, and healing.
Bid generously — and be part of something powerful.
Starting bid
Use this gift card to enjoy Tibetan deliciousness at Himalayan Dumplings' Restaurant in Beaverton, or at their booth at local farmers markets.
Bid generously on this gift card. Your tastebuds will thank you!
Offering valued at $25
Momo is a Tibetan word for all things dumplings in the Tibetan cuisine. This dumpling of Tibetan origin, has become a household dish and one of the most popular street foods in the Himalayan countries of Nepal, India and Bhutan, which hosts some of the largest or/and oldest Tibetan refugee settlements and thus the name Himalayan dumplings.
One of the things that makes momo unique amongst the Asian dumpling family is also the dipping sauces that momo is paired with, which are homemade savory dipping sauces from fresh herbs, vegetables & chilis.
Starting bid
Valued at $325.
Bid generously for this prized treatment that will leave your face relaxed & glowing!
This facial is an invitation to get to know you and your skin. The personalized session starts with an in-depth consultation, going over client's needs, goals and guidance. we discuss a plan going forward and based on that we choose a suitable treatment for this visit, whether you'd like to focus on aging gracefully and experience the sculpting facial , address barrier restoration, or acneic skin. (buccal may be also added). We use potent and professional plant-based professional products tailored to skin specific needs. This treatment may include the following:
~ Double cleanse.
~ Facial steam (if applicable)
~ Herbal compress
~ exfoliation
~ Nourishing mask
~ Manual Lymphatic drainage (gently drains toxins and impurities from skin, reduces puffiness and inflammation)
~ Ultrasonic skin spatula (Uses high frequency vibration to help unclog pores and better product absorption)
~ Myofascial release of face, neck and shoulders
~ Gua sha (tones, sculpts, and improves texture)
~ facial cupping (plumps, stimulates blood flow circulation and lymphatic drainage)
~ Celluma LED Light Therapy (repairs tissues, kills acne causing bacteria, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, increases collagen production, decreases inflammation)
Starting bid
Bid generously on this Gift Basket of body care products from Niyyah Handcrafted that will leave you feeling like a royal, and your home a palace!
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Indulge in Earth-Based Luxury — and Support Survivors on Their Healing Journey
Valued at $200
Start bid $85
Treat yourself or someone you love to this beautifully curated Aja Skincare Gift Basket from Haus of Fruitz n Flowerz — an earth-based, sensitive-skin–friendly line crafted with care and intention. Every product is made using major ingredients grown right on their family farm in Portland, ensuring purity, freshness, and love in every jar.
This winter-ready set is the perfect way to nourish your skin while supporting a powerful cause.
Included in the basket:
• Honey & Fig Sugar Scrub — Gently exfoliates, softens, and brightens the skin
• Cherry Goat Milk Lotion — Deep, soothing moisture ideal for dry, cold-weather skin
• Hair, Skin & Beard Oil — A versatile botanical blend that hydrates, softens, and restores
• Strawberry Lip Balm — Sweet, protective hydration for chapped lips
• Beautifully packaged and ready for gifting
Valued at: $200
Opening Bid: $85
By bidding on this basket, you’re not just investing in your skin — you’re investing in a woman’s future. Every dollar raised directly supports survivors of domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault as they rebuild their lives with safety, stability, and dignity.
Nourish yourself. Empower her.
Starting bid
Mulberry Jaan Art Bundle
Valued at $100
Opening Bid: $50
Celebrate community art and support survivor healing with this unique collection from Mulberry Jaan, a SWANA & LGBTQ–owned art studio dedicated to storytelling, identity, and joy through handmade design.
This thoughtfully curated bundle includes:
Each item reflects Mulberry Jaan’s commitment to creativity, inclusion, and accessible art.
Your impact:
By bidding on this bundle, you’re supporting more than local art — you’re supporting women healing from domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping survivors rebuild their lives with safety, dignity, and hope.
Bid generously — and bring home art that carries both beauty and purpose.
Starting bid
Kulfi PDX Gift Card
Valued at $20 — Starting Bid: $20
If you’ve never tried kulfi before, you’re in for a beautiful surprise. Kulfi is a rich, creamy South Asian ice cream traditionally made with slow-cooked milk, bold flavors, and lots of love. At Kulfi PDX, you experience that heritage through a modern, community-centered lens.
When you walk into Kulfi PDX, you’re stepping into a space created for people like you—people who want to feel seen, represented, and connected. As first-generation South Asians, the founders built a place where cultural pride isn’t hidden; it’s celebrated. A place where the flavors of home stand proudly alongside playful mashups made for the next generation.
You’ll find traditional tastes like their roohafza-inspired Rose City, and fun cross-cultural creations like Cookie Monster with a Parle-G twist. And you’ll taste flavors from other communities whose stories also deserve a spotlight—like ube, baklava, Vietnamese coffee, kunafa, and more. Every rotation reflects listening, inclusion, and honoring communities that are often overlooked.
Your $20 gift card gives you access to all of that: heritage, creativity, community storytelling—and some of the best dessert in Portland.
And when you bid, you’re doing more than treating yourself.
You’re supporting a local business that gives back, uplifts marginalized communities, and stands with us in supporting survivors rebuilding their lives after violence.
Bid generously for flavor, culture, joy, and impact—one scoop at a time.
Starting bid
Cabana Do Café Coffee & Tea Lovers Basket
Valued at $75
Starting Bid: $50
Indulge in rich, aromatic flavors from Cabana Do Café, a beloved Brazilian coffee spot bringing warmth, culture, and community to the Pacific Northwest.
This beautifully curated basket is perfect for coffee and tea lovers alike, featuring premium blends roasted and crafted with care:
Included in the basket:
• 1 lb Black & Gold Loose Leaf Tea + Tea Bags
Smooth, fragrant, and perfect for cozy mornings
• 1 lb Medium–Dark Italian Roast Coffee
Brazilian single origin with notes of chocolate, tobacco, and toasted almond, roasted right here in Portland
• 8 oz Turkish Coffee (Medium Roast with Cardamom)
Bold, aromatic, and spiced with authentic cardamom for a truly comforting brew
• $40 Cabana Do Café Gift Card
Enjoy their café in Hillsboro and savor Brazilian hospitality in person
Whether you love a strong cup, a smooth tea, or want to explore new flavors, this basket brings comfort and craft straight to your home.
Your bid supports more than great taste — it supports healing.
Every dollar helps women and families rebuilding their lives after domestic violence, hate & bias crimes, and sexual assault.
Bid generously and brew something meaningful.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!