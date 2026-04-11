Muslims Employed In City Corrections Association, Inc.

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Muslims Employed In City Corrections Association, Inc.

About the memberships

Join Muslims Employed In City Corrections Association, Inc.

General Membership - Muslim Members
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST

General membership consist of Muslim uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with an annual contribution.

Associate Membership - Supporters
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST

Associate membership consist of uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who are not of the Islamic faith but wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with an annual contribution.

General Lifetime Membership - Muslim Members
$500

No expiration

General membership consist of Muslim uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with a one-time payment for lifetime membership.

Associate Lifetime Membership - Supporters
$300

No expiration

Associate membership consist of uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who are not of the Islamic faith but wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with a one-time payment for lifetime membership.

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