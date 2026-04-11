Join Muslims Employed In City Corrections Association, Inc.

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
General membership consist of Muslim uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with an annual contribution.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST
Associate membership consist of uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who are not of the Islamic faith but wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with an annual contribution.
No expiration
General membership consist of Muslim uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with a one-time payment for lifetime membership.
No expiration
Associate membership consist of uniformed and non-uniformed employees of NYCDOC who are not of the Islamic faith but wish to support MECCA’s mission and goals with a one-time payment for lifetime membership.
$
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