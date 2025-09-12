MWHR MUM-STANG FALL FUNDRAISER

Leather Horse Halter Plant Hanger with Mum item
$55

This is a beautiful leather horse halter repurposed as a plant hanger that includes a 8" potted mum and burlap pot cover. Please not that halter and mum colors will vary.

Nylon Horse Halter Plant Hanger with Mum item
$35

This is a beautiful nylon horse halter repurposed as a plant hanger that includes a 8" potted mum and burlap pot cover. Please note that halter and mum colors will vary.

Potted Mum item
$30

Enjoy a beautiful 10" potted mum.

Please note the mum colors will vary.

Add a donation for Mustang And Wild Horse Rescue Of Ga Llc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!