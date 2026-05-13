Mustang Marimbas E-Raffle 2026

About this raffle
You are bidding on 3 - 75 Swing Passes for Batting Cages ($45 value)
You are bidding on a "Round of Golf" at the indoor X-Golf Simulation (pass#1) $110 Value
You are bidding on a "Round of Golf" at the indoor X-Golf Simulation (pass#2) $110 Value
You are bidding for 3 - $25 Amazon Gift Cards (win all 3)
You are bidding on a Ninja Cooler w/ Frost Vault with "Bunch of Balloons" - Water Balloons, Slip N' Slide, and Sunscreen!
A $270 value!
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