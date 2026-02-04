Spring 2026 Silent Auction

2 Roundtrip Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees).

Between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City.

Valid for travel between 08 Dec 2025 and 07 Dec 2026 . Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item. Learn about our policy, on checked bags, carry on baggage, and special baggage. Visit our routemap on southwest.com to see where we

fly.