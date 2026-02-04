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Flagstone Roundup PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Spring 2026 Silent Auction

2 Roundtrip Southwest Airline Tickets - E-Passes item
2 Roundtrip Southwest Airline Tickets - E-Passes
$200

Starting bid

2 Roundtrip Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees).

Between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City.

Valid for travel between 08 Dec 2025 and 07 Dec 2026 . Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item. Learn about our policy, on checked bags, carry on baggage, and special baggage. Visit our routemap on southwest.com to see where we

fly.

1 Roundtrip Southwest Airline Ticket - E-Passes item
1 Roundtrip Southwest Airline Ticket - E-Passes
$100

Starting bid

1 Roundtrip Southwest Airlines flight (excluding taxes and fees).

Between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City.

Valid for travel between 08 Dec 2025 and 07 Dec 2026 . Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item. Learn about our policy, on checked bags, carry on baggage, and special baggage. Visit our routemap on southwest.com to see where we

fly.

Fogo De Chao $200 Gift Card item
Fogo De Chao $200 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Han Lees Taekwondo Academy - One Free Month item
Han Lees Taekwondo Academy - One Free Month
$20

Starting bid

New Students Only Value $425. You will receive one free month of Taekwondo, PLUS: 3 discounted months at $139/month. (That's a $50 discount per month). ALSO INCLUDED: Han Lee Taekwondo Starter Package that includes: -2 Youth Size Dobok (uniforms)

-1 Focus Mitt (Kicking Pad)

-2 HLTA Stickers

-2 Medals

- Informational Folder


Castle Rock Fit Body Bootcamp - One Month Free Unlimited item
Castle Rock Fit Body Bootcamp - One Month Free Unlimited
$20

Starting bid

Retail $175.

Pampered Chef $100 Gift Card item
Pampered Chef $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for Pampered Chef.

4 Second Row Seats - Kindergarten Graduation item
4 Second Row Seats - Kindergarten Graduation
$15

Starting bid

You will receive 4 reserved second row seats for Kindergarten Graduation - May 29th

4 Second Row Seats - Kindergarten Graduation item
4 Second Row Seats - Kindergarten Graduation
$15

Starting bid

You will receive 4 reserved second row seats for Kindergarten Graduation - May 29th

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