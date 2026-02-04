Spring 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 Roundtrip Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees).
Between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City.
Valid for travel between 08 Dec 2025 and 07 Dec 2026 . Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item. Learn about our policy, on checked bags, carry on baggage, and special baggage. Visit our routemap on southwest.com to see where we
fly.
Starting bid
1 Roundtrip Southwest Airlines flight (excluding taxes and fees).
Between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City.
Valid for travel between 08 Dec 2025 and 07 Dec 2026 . Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item. Learn about our policy, on checked bags, carry on baggage, and special baggage. Visit our routemap on southwest.com to see where we
fly.
Starting bid
Starting bid
New Students Only Value $425. You will receive one free month of Taekwondo, PLUS: 3 discounted months at $139/month. (That's a $50 discount per month). ALSO INCLUDED: Han Lee Taekwondo Starter Package that includes: -2 Youth Size Dobok (uniforms)
-1 Focus Mitt (Kicking Pad)
-2 HLTA Stickers
-2 Medals
- Informational Folder
Starting bid
Retail $175.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Pampered Chef.
Starting bid
You will receive 4 reserved second row seats for Kindergarten Graduation - May 29th
Starting bid
You will receive 4 reserved second row seats for Kindergarten Graduation - May 29th
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