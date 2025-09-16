Mustang Mixer Silent Auction!

Starting bid
Cheer on the San Diego Gulls with two tickets to an exciting home game! Enjoy all the fast-paced hockey action and team spirit, plus take home some exclusive Gulls swag to show your support in style. A perfect night out for sports fans or families!
Starting bid
Score big with two tickets to a San Diego FC match and some awesome team swag! Catch all the excitement of professional soccer right here in San Diego and rep the city’s newest team in style. Perfect for sports lovers and local fans alike!
Starting bid
Get ready for high-energy indoor soccer with four general admission ticket vouchers to a San Diego Sockers regular season game! Feel the fast-paced action and cheer on one of San Diego’s winningest teams—fun for families, friends, or any local sports fan!
Starting bid
Keep your ride looking spotless with a Lavado Xpress gift certificate and a bundle of premium auto detailing supplies! Treat your car to the shine it deserves with this perfect combo of convenience and care from one of Rancho’s top car wash spots.
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with 2026 Fall Ball registration and exclusive Rancho de Pro Little League swag! Perfect for your future all-star, this package covers their next season of fun, teamwork, and baseball excitement—plus gear to show off their league pride!
Starting bid
Unleash your inner fighter with a 1-month free pass to Rumble Boxing! This package also includes a Rumble gym bag and workout outfit, so you’ll be ready to hit the bag in style. A knockout combo for anyone looking to punch up their fitness routine!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!