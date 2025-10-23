NWTN Homeschool Co-op, Inc.

NWTN Homeschool Co-op, Inc.

Mustard Seed Candle Fundraiser

8 oz Candle
$14

Our 8 oz Candles have always been a best seller for gifts at the perfect price! Made with 100% soy wax, soap-safe oils, and cotton wicks, these candles will burn longer than traditional candles. Estimated burn time is 22–26 hours.

Dough Bowl Candle
$30

Our Dough Bowl Candles are a game changer! These beauties level up any living space with their calm and neutral aesthetic and amazing fragrances. The best part is they are reusable. You can buy refill kits and pour them again and again. Made with 100% soy wax and soap-safe scents. Burn time is 30 hours.

Car Air Diffuser
$10

Car Air Diffusers are on everyone’s list! They freshen your car and last up to 45 days. Choose your favorite scent and enjoy having your vehicle smell amazing. Made with soap-safe scents so you know you’re using something good. Available in 6 scents.

Wax Melt
$7

Wax Melts offer a great alternative to candles. With the same amazing soap-safe scent and soy wax, these products can go where candles can’t. Perfect for teachers and the workplace.

Linen Spray
$14

Our Linen Sprays offer a game-changing compliment to any home! With 2 sprays your home can be transformed into a haven of cleanliness or usher in the season. Made from 98% water, they are safe to use on all fabrics. Spray on towels, bedding, furniture, and more.

2 oz Oil
$13

Our 2 oz oils not only serve as a refill to our car air diffusers, but are versatile around the house. Use in a diffuser, on the return air filter, the filter on your vacuum, and on the wool balls you throw in the dryer to scent your home.

