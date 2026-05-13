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MUSYCA's 2026 Silent Auction

PRIVATE VOICE LESSONS WITH DR. MISHA item
PRIVATE VOICE LESSONS WITH DR. MISHA
$400

Starting bid

DON'T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN FOUR (4) PRIVATE VOCAL LESSONS WITH THE WORLD FAMOUS, DR. MIKHAIL "MISHA" SHTANGRUD, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER OF MUSYCA CHILDREN'S CHOIR. DR. SHTANGRUD'S STUDENTS HAVE SANG ON CONCERT AND OPERATIC STAGES, STARRED ON BROADWAY AND APPEARED ON FILM, TV AND IN THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS AT SOME OF THE TOP VENUES IN THE US AND AROUND THE WORLD. DATES, TIMES AND LOCATION OF LESSONS TO BE DETERMINED BY AGREEMENT WITH MUSYCA.
UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER ON THE WATER item
UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER ON THE WATER
$550

Starting bid

enrollment in the Del Rey Yacht Club Youth Summer Sailing Program!

 

Designed for boys and girls ages 7–17, this exciting two-week experience teaches young sailors how to sail their own boat while building confidence, teamwork, and lifelong skills.

 

Activities include sailing instruction, ocean adventures, swimming, pool games, knot-tying, beach days, and more.

 

Sessions run Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM. Perfect for adventurous kids who love the outdoors and the ocean!

WINE COUNTRY ESCAPE FOR FOUR item
WINE COUNTRY ESCAPE FOR FOUR
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable wine country experience FOR 4 with a private terrace tasting for four at Honig Vineyard & Winery.

Relax overlooking the beautiful Rutherford vineyards and mountains while sampling a selection of current release wines, including Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and Dessert Wine.

This exclusive tasting experience is available by appointment and makes the perfect getaway for wine lovers and friends to enjoy together.

ROCK 'N' ROAST BBQ BASKET item
ROCK 'N' ROAST BBQ BASKET item
ROCK 'N' ROAST BBQ BASKET
$150

Starting bid

THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND BASKET HITS ALL THE RIGHT NOTES FOR THE MUSIC-LOVING GRILL MASTER. FEATURING A UNIQUE BLEND OF BBQ ESSENTIALS AND MUSICAL FLAIR, THE ROCK 'N' ROAST BBQ BASKET IS EQUAL PARTS RHYTHM AND FLAVOR. AT ITS HEART IS A DOLLY PARTON’S STYLISH GUITAR-SHAPED PITCHER, PAIRED WITH MUSIC-THEMED GLASSES, A SET OF GUITAR BBQ UTENSILS, AND A BOLD GUITAR-THEMED APRON READY TO TURN ANY BACKYARD CHEF INTO A ROCKSTAR. TO SPICE THINGS UP, WE'VE ADDED A FEW FLAVORFUL EXTRAS: A GOURMET BBQ SAUCE, BBQ GRILLING DISH TOWELS. IT’S ALL WRAPPED UP WITH FLAIR AND FINISHED WITH SUN RECORDS METAL BOTTLE OPENER - GUITAR-SHAPED WITH MAGNETIC BACK FOR ROCK N ROLL FANS WHETHER YOU’RE SHOPPING FOR FATHER’S DAY, A MUSIC LOVER’S BIRTHDAY, OR JUST WANT TO BRING THE HEAT TO YOUR NEXT COOKOUT, THIS BASKET IS SURE TO BE A CROWD-PLEASER.
EXCLUSIVE FAMILY PORTRAIT item
EXCLUSIVE FAMILY PORTRAIT
$350

Starting bid

Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and exceptional experience.

 

Each $5,000 Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:

· A luxury photography session at our New York, Miami, or Orange County studios

·A handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing

Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford Portraits in Newport Beach. Package includes session and a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry.

Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).

Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date. 

 

ALL ACCESS PASS for TWO item
ALL ACCESS PASS for TWO
$70

Starting bid

Experience nonstop fun with this exciting attraction package for two!

 

Enjoy interactive adventures, celebrity encounters, thrilling surprises, and a one-of-a-kind mirror maze experience at four unforgettable attractions: Castle 5D Adventure, Hannah's Maze of Mirrors, Hollywood Wax Museum, and Outbreak – Dread the Undead.

 

Perfect for families, friends, and adventure seekers of all ages!

A PERFECT GIFT item
A PERFECT GIFT
$25

Starting bid

MUSYCA’S 2026 FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS MASCOT

PAINT PARTY IN A BASKET item
PAINT PARTY IN A BASKET
$60

Starting bid

packed with a variety of creative tools to spark imagination and artistic expression.

It includes a full set of colorful acrylic paints, a sketchbooks for endless drawing ideas, paint boards, tote bags to paint, liquid chalk, and high-quality pencils for detailed sketches. model magic clay open the door to fun 3d creations and more.

 

Everything comes neatly organized in a stylish, portable basket, making it easy to take art on the go. Whether for painting, sculpting, or sketching, this basket has everything needed to inspire creativity for your artist and friends.  

 

Before They Were Artists: Famous Illustrators As Kids by Elizabeth Haidle is a 2021 graphic novel anthology that explores the childhoods of famous illustrators like Maurice Sendak, Jerry Pinkney, and Hayao Miyazaki, using illustrated vignettes and anecdotes to show how early experiences shaped their careers. The book, aimed at ages 8-12, highlights themes of creativity, persistence, and inspiration through the early triumphs and struggles of these artists

CREATE ALL SUMMER WITH THE EASY CRAFTS item
CREATE ALL SUMMER WITH THE EASY CRAFTS
$40

Starting bid

ALEX DIY KITS ARE MADE ESPECIALLY FOR TWEENS WITH A SENSE OF STYLE AND A CREATIVE TALENT. THE LINE OFFERS ON-TREND FASHION ACCESSORIES THAT YOU MAKE AND CUSTOMIZE YOURSELF. YOU CAN LET YOUR IMAGINATION SOAR WHILE GETTING TO WEAR PERSONALIZED AND ONE-OF-A-KIND PIECES THAT LOOK LIKE THEY WERE BOUGHT AT A BOUTIQUE! ALEX TOYS IS A MEMBER OF THE ALEX BRANDS FAMILY. NO CUTTING, NO SEWING JUST KNOTTING! SIMPLY TIE THE PRE-CUT FRINGE SQUARES TOGETHER ONE BY ONE. THE FLEECE SQUARES COME IN 6 BRIGHT COLORS. KIDS WILL BE ABLE TO KNOT A 3.5 FOOT BY 4.5 FOOT QUILT IN NO TIME! Get ready to discover CREATIVE CRAFTS FOR KIDS. With easy-to-understand directions and helpful step-by-step photos, making fun crafts is a breeze. Kids and their parents will love the variety in this book, including crafts from all over the world, holiday projects, do-it-yourself games, and much, much more. • Over 100 projects • List of materials listed for each craft • EASY step-by-step instructions • Great for school, home, and parties
CO-CONDUCTOR FOR A DAY item
CO-CONDUCTOR FOR A DAY
$200

Starting bid

HAS YOUR CHILD EVER DREAMED OF CONDUCTING A CHOIR? IF SO, DON’T MISS THIS ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY TO GIVE YOUR CHILD THE EXCITEMENT AND PRIVILEGE OF WORKING “SIDE BY SIDE” FOR A DAY WITH THE INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED CONDUCTOR AND CO-FOUNDER OF MUSYCA CHILDREN'S CHOIR, DR. MIKHAIL “MISHA” SHTANGRUD. THIS SPECIAL EXPERIENCE INCLUDES ONE (1) PRIVATE SESSION WITH DR. SHTANGRUD DURING WHICH TIME YOUR CHILD WILL RECEIVE AN INTRODUCTION TO THE ART OF MUSICAL LEADERSHIP AND A "BEHIND THE SCENES" LOOK AT WHAT IT TAKES TO CONDUCT THE MUSYCA CHILDREN’S CHOIR. IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE A GUEST APPEARANCE ON STAGE AS A “CO-CONDUCTOR” AT MUSYCA’S CONCERT. RESTRICTIONS AND SPECIAL NOTES: DATES AND TIMES OF MENTORING SESSIONS TO BE DETERMINED BY DR. SHTANGRUD. SONG SELECTION FOR THE SPRING CHORAL CONCERT TO BE DECIDED BY MUSYCA CHILDREN’S CHOIR EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED BE THE HONORARY “CONDUCTOR FOR A DAY” HOWEVER A MINIMUM AGE OF 10 IS PREFERRED.
MUSYCA’S FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS MASCOT item
MUSYCA’S FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS MASCOT
$25

Starting bid

ENJOY THE GIFT OF A FAMILY ADVENTURE FOR UP TO 10 PLAYERS item
ENJOY THE GIFT OF A FAMILY ADVENTURE FOR UP TO 10 PLAYERS
$50

Starting bid

UNLOCK A WORLD OF ADVENTURE WITHOUT LEAVING YOUR HOUSE. OUR ONE-OF-A-KIND SCAVENGER HUNTS HELP KIDS AND FAMILIES EXPLORE, DISCOVER, AND CONNECT. ALL YOU’LL NEED IS YOUR PHONE, YOUR TEAM, AND YOUR HOME. THE INTERACTIVE LET’S ROAM APP WILL PRESENT YOU WITH A SERIES OF CHALLENGES AND QUESTIONS RANGING IN DIFFICULTY AND POINT VALUE. THESE IN-HOME SCAVENGER HUNTS WILL TURN YOUR HOME INTO A WORLD OF ADVENTURE! THEY’RE THE PERFECT AT-HOME ACTIVITY FOR CURIOUS KIDS. SOME OF THE AWESOME GAMES INCLUDE: STAY-AT-HOME CELEBRATIONS, REMOTE FAMILY BONDING, ANYTIME AT HOME ACTIVITIES. DIFFERENT LEVELS TO CHOOSE FROM: AGES 3-9, AGES 10+, MATH MASTERS, GLOBAL GEOGRAPHERS, SCIENCE SCAVENGERS, ALL ABOUT ANIMALS, WRITING WIZARDS, PARTY PACKS + SPECIALTY HUNTS THIS VOUCHER IS GOOD FOR ANY OUTDOOR ADVENTURES AS WELL. THIS VOUCHER IS GOOD FOR 2 YEARS AND TICKETS CAN BE REDEEMED AND PUT TOWARDS ANY LET’S ROAM SCAVENGER HUNT REGARDLESS OF CITY.
MUSYCA’S SING ON! BEAR item
MUSYCA’S SING ON! BEAR
$25

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!