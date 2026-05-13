MUSYCA's 2026 Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable wine country experience FOR 4 with a private terrace tasting for four at Honig Vineyard & Winery.

Relax overlooking the beautiful Rutherford vineyards and mountains while sampling a selection of current release wines, including Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and Dessert Wine.

This exclusive tasting experience is available by appointment and makes the perfect getaway for wine lovers and friends to enjoy together.