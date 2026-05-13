MUSYCA's 2026 Silent Auction

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enrollment in the Del Rey Yacht Club Youth Summer Sailing Program!
Designed for boys and girls ages 7–17, this exciting two-week experience teaches young sailors how to sail their own boat while building confidence, teamwork, and lifelong skills.
Activities include sailing instruction, ocean adventures, swimming, pool games, knot-tying, beach days, and more.
Sessions run Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM. Perfect for adventurous kids who love the outdoors and the ocean!
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Enjoy an unforgettable wine country experience FOR 4 with a private terrace tasting for four at Honig Vineyard & Winery.
Relax overlooking the beautiful Rutherford vineyards and mountains while sampling a selection of current release wines, including Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and Dessert Wine.
This exclusive tasting experience is available by appointment and makes the perfect getaway for wine lovers and friends to enjoy together.
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Starting bid
Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and exceptional experience.
Each $5,000 Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:
· A luxury photography session at our New York, Miami, or Orange County studios
·A handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford Portraits in Newport Beach. Package includes session and a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry.
Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).
Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date.
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Experience nonstop fun with this exciting attraction package for two!
Enjoy interactive adventures, celebrity encounters, thrilling surprises, and a one-of-a-kind mirror maze experience at four unforgettable attractions: Castle 5D Adventure, Hannah's Maze of Mirrors, Hollywood Wax Museum, and Outbreak – Dread the Undead.
Perfect for families, friends, and adventure seekers of all ages!
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MUSYCA’S 2026 FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS MASCOT
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packed with a variety of creative tools to spark imagination and artistic expression.
It includes a full set of colorful acrylic paints, a sketchbooks for endless drawing ideas, paint boards, tote bags to paint, liquid chalk, and high-quality pencils for detailed sketches. model magic clay open the door to fun 3d creations and more.
Everything comes neatly organized in a stylish, portable basket, making it easy to take art on the go. Whether for painting, sculpting, or sketching, this basket has everything needed to inspire creativity for your artist and friends.
Before They Were Artists: Famous Illustrators As Kids by Elizabeth Haidle is a 2021 graphic novel anthology that explores the childhoods of famous illustrators like Maurice Sendak, Jerry Pinkney, and Hayao Miyazaki, using illustrated vignettes and anecdotes to show how early experiences shaped their careers. The book, aimed at ages 8-12, highlights themes of creativity, persistence, and inspiration through the early triumphs and struggles of these artists
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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