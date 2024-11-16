Mutt Misfits' T-Shirt Shop

Mutt Misfits Society

Small - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (01)
$30

Size adult Small, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Small - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (02)
$30

Size adult Small, black sunburst tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Small - Tie Dye Short Sleeve Tee (03)
$30

Size adult Small, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Small - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (04)
$30

Size adult Small, black bullseye tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Small - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (05)
$30

Size adult Small, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Small - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (06)
$30

Size adult Small, sunburst tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Medium - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (010)
$30

Size adult Medium, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Medium - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (012)
$30

Size adult Medium, bullseye tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Medium - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (013)
$35

Size adult Medium, bullseye tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Medium - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (046)
$35

Size adult Medium, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Medium - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (014)
$35

Size adult Medium, spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Tie Short Sleeve Tee (015)
$30

Size adult Large, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (016)
$30

Size adult Large, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (017)
$30

Size adult Large, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (018)
$30

Size adult Large, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (020)
$30

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (049)
$30

Size adult Large, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (048)
$30

Size adult Large, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Large - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (039)
$35

Size adult Large, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (023)
$30

Size adult XL, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (026)
$30

Size adult XL, bullseye tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Tie Dye Short Sleeve (027)
$30

Size adult XL, spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (051)
$30

Size adult XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (031)
$35

Size adult XL, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (050)
$35

Size adult XL, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (032)
$35

Size adult XL, spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

XL - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (033)
$35

Size adult XL, bullseye tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (040)
$30

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (042)
$30

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (053)
$30

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

3XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (056)
$30

Size adult 3XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (036)
$35

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Black Tie Dye Long Sleeve (052)
$35

Size adult 2XL, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

2XL - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (037)
$35

Size adult 2XL, black bullseye tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

3XL - Black Tie Dye Short Sleeve (055)
$30

Size adult 3XL, black spiral tie dye tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

3XL - Tie Dye Long Sleeve (054) (Copy)
$35

Size adult 3XL, black spiral tie dye long sleeve tee.

Each shirt is hand-dyed by our amazing volunteers, making every piece one-of-a-kind! Made from 100% cotton with a generally true-to-size fit. We recommend washing in cold water to help maintain the vibrant colors.

Local pick-up is available near NW 36th & May in OKC. If you need your shirt shipped, please be sure to add the appropriate shipping option to your cart - "Mail to Me" for individual shirts or "Mail to Me 2+" for multiple shirts.

Mail to Me - Shipping for 1 shirt
$5

Please include your mailing address when completing your purchase!

Mail to Me 2+ - Shipping for 2 or more shirts
$10

Please include your mailing address when completing your purchase!

Add a donation for Mutt Misfits Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!