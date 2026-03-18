Mutts & Masterpieces - Vendor Fee

About this event
Calling all talented handmade artists, crafters, and makers!
Join us for Mutts and Masterpieces- a fun, pet friendly outdoor event celebrating dogs and creativity on June 20-21 here at Green Frog Studio. We’re looking for unique vendors to showcase and sell your handmade goods-art, home décor, jewelry, pet accessories, and more!
Vendors - Artists - Demonstrations
PAWS Hand Delivered Therapy Dogs
Tamarack Wildlife Rehab Center
Kids Crafts & Family Friendly Activities
If you’re interested in vending, email Events@greenfrogstudio.org with a brief description of your hand-made items for an application and details. Spots are limited- don’t miss out on this pawsome weekend!
See less
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!