MVAP's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Stylish and functional, featuring a sleek suitcase and laptop bag perfect for your next trip.
Laptop Bag Retail $140
Suitcase Retail $189
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this stylish Tommy Hilfiger bundle! Perfect for fashion lovers, this set includes:
Total Retail Value: $250–$410
Starting bid
Upgrade his style with this curated Tommy Hilfiger gift set! Perfect for everyday wear or gifting, it includes:
Total Retail Value: $210–$360
Starting bid
Experience a full year of unforgettable live performances at Manchester’s premier performing arts venue! This membership grants access to a variety of shows, special events, and exclusive member perks.
Total Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Elevate your entertaining with these handcrafted charcuterie boards from Licona Art Company. Perfect for serving appetizers, cheeses, or hors d’oeuvres, each board is a work of art designed to impress guests and enhance any gathering.
Total Retail Value: $120–$250
Starting bid
Combine style and functionality with this Ralle Watches Gift Set! Includes a custom-designed watch and a sleek notebook, perfect for staying organized while making a timeless fashion statement.
Total Retail Value: $150–$220
Starting bid
Keep your smile healthy and bright with this dental care gift set! Includes an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, mouthwash, and gum detox toothpaste—everything you need for a complete oral care routine.
Total Retail Value: $75–$120
Starting bid
Add charm and whimsy to your home with this handcrafted bowl and vase set! Featuring playful feline-inspired accents, these one-of-a-kind pieces are perfect for display or as a unique gift.
Total Retail Value: $90–$150
Starting bid
– Experience the artistry of Steve, owner and artist at Ink Club Tattoo, with this $300 gift certificate. Perfect for a custom-designed tattoo, this certificate allows you to bring your vision to life with skill, creativity, and expert craftsmanship.
Total Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Bring your vision to life with Artist J at Ink Club Tattoo! This $300 gift certificate is your ticket to a custom tattoo crafted with precision, creativity, and style.
Total Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Work with Amber at Ink Club Tattoo, Steve’s daughter, as she brings fresh creativity and builds her portfolio! This $300 gift certificate gives you the chance to get a custom tattoo in her unique style.
Total Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Perfect for a smaller design or touch-up, this $100 gift certificate lets you enjoy Steve’s expert craftsmanship and personal touch on your next tattoo.
Total Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Add a new piece of art to your collection with this $100 gift certificate for Artist J’s creative, detailed tattoo work.
Total Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Support Amber’s growing portfolio while getting a fresh, custom tattoo! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for adding to your next design or starting a new one.
Total Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live theatre in the heart of the White Mountains with two orchestra seats to a performance in The Barnstormers Theatre’s 2025 Season. From musicals to classic mysteries, enjoy world-class productions in an intimate setting.
Total Retail Value: $130–$160
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind creation by Tangle Artistry, bursting with color and craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Bring a burst of energy and warmth into your life with this natural Tangerine Quartz pendant, sourced directly from Brazil. Known as a crystal of creativity, joy, and emotional balance, Tangerine Quartz is said to encourage positivity and help release self-limiting beliefs.
This unique pendant is hand-wrapped and strung on a simple black cord, making it a versatile piece for both everyday wear and special occasions. Its rich orange hue catches the light beautifully, adding a vibrant touch to any outfit.
Retail value $50
Starting bid
A serene countryside scene featuring winding dirt roads, rustic homes, and a towering white church steeple in the distance. The painting captures the timeless charm of New England village life.
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
A detailed print of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, showcasing historic waterfront homes, boats, and church steeples under a dramatic sky. Signed and numbered by the artist.
Estimated Retail Value: $250–$300
Starting bid
A nostalgic black-and-white print depicting joyful skaters gliding across frozen Dorrs Pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. Signed and numbered by the artist.
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Starting bid
A bold, colorful, and energetic depiction of a tennis player in mid-swing, bursting with movement and expression. A statement piece for any sports lover.
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
A soft-toned seascape featuring fishing boats and yachts gently docked, their reflections dancing across the water. A calming, coastal-inspired piece perfect for nautical décor lovers.
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!