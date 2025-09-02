Hosted by

MVAP's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Set
$50

Starting bid

Stylish and functional, featuring a sleek suitcase and laptop bag perfect for your next trip.

Laptop Bag Retail $140 

Suitcase Retail $189

Women’s Tommy Hilfiger Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this stylish Tommy Hilfiger bundle! Perfect for fashion lovers, this set includes:

  • Tommy Hilfiger Crossbody Bag – Chic and versatile for everyday use
  • Tommy Hilfiger Hat – A trendy accessory to complete any outfit
  • Tommy Girl Eau de Toilette (3.4 oz) – A classic, fresh fragrance
  • Tommy Hilfiger Coin Purse – Handy and stylish for your essentials
  • Tommy Hilfiger Watch – Sleek, functional, and fashionable
  • Tommy Hilfiger No-Show Socks (2-Pack) – Cozy and comfortable

Total Retail Value: $250–$410

 

Men’s Tommy Hilfiger Gift Set
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade his style with this curated Tommy Hilfiger gift set! Perfect for everyday wear or gifting, it includes:

  • Classic Tommy Hilfiger Hat – Stylish and versatile
  • 3-Pack of Trouser Socks – Comfortable and polished
  • Sleek Tommy Hilfiger Wallet – Functional and timeless
  • IMPACT Men’s Cologne – Fresh, masculine fragrance
  • Timeless Tommy Hilfiger Watch – Elegant and practical

Total Retail Value: $210–$360

One-Year Membership to the Palace Theatre
$25

Starting bid

Experience a full year of unforgettable live performances at Manchester’s premier performing arts venue! This membership grants access to a variety of shows, special events, and exclusive member perks.

Total Retail Value: $200

Licona Art Company Handcrafted Charcuterie Boards
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your entertaining with these handcrafted charcuterie boards from Licona Art Company. Perfect for serving appetizers, cheeses, or hors d’oeuvres, each board is a work of art designed to impress guests and enhance any gathering.

Total Retail Value: $120–$250

Ralle Watches Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Combine style and functionality with this Ralle Watches Gift Set! Includes a custom-designed watch and a sleek notebook, perfect for staying organized while making a timeless fashion statement.

Total Retail Value: $150–$220

Tri Town Family Dental Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Keep your smile healthy and bright with this dental care gift set! Includes an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrushmouthwash, and gum detox toothpaste—everything you need for a complete oral care routine.

Total Retail Value: $75–$120

Fat Cat Studios Handmade Bowl & Vase
$10

Starting bid

Add charm and whimsy to your home with this handcrafted bowl and vase set! Featuring playful feline-inspired accents, these one-of-a-kind pieces are perfect for display or as a unique gift.

Total Retail Value: $90–$150

$300 Gift Certificate – Steve, Ink Club Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

– Experience the artistry of Steve, owner and artist at Ink Club Tattoo, with this $300 gift certificate. Perfect for a custom-designed tattoo, this certificate allows you to bring your vision to life with skill, creativity, and expert craftsmanship.

Total Retail Value: $300

$300 Gift Certificate – Artist J, Ink Club Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

Bring your vision to life with Artist J at Ink Club Tattoo! This $300 gift certificate is your ticket to a custom tattoo crafted with precision, creativity, and style.

Total Retail Value: $300

$300 Gift Certificate – Amber, Ink Club Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

Work with Amber at Ink Club Tattoo, Steve’s daughter, as she brings fresh creativity and builds her portfolio! This $300 gift certificate gives you the chance to get a custom tattoo in her unique style.

Total Retail Value: $300

$100 Gift Certificate – Steve, Ink Club Tattoo
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for a smaller design or touch-up, this $100 gift certificate lets you enjoy Steve’s expert craftsmanship and personal touch on your next tattoo.

Total Retail Value: $100

$100 Gift Certificate – Artist J, Ink Club Tattoo
$25

Starting bid

Add a new piece of art to your collection with this $100 gift certificate for Artist J’s creative, detailed tattoo work.

Total Retail Value: $100

$100 Gift Certificate – Amber, Ink Club Tattoo
$25

Starting bid

Support Amber’s growing portfolio while getting a fresh, custom tattoo! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for adding to your next design or starting a new one.

Total Retail Value: $100

2 Orchestra Seats – Barnstormers Theatre 2025 Season
$25

Starting bid

Experience the magic of live theatre in the heart of the White Mountains with two orchestra seats to a performance in The Barnstormers Theatre’s 2025 Season. From musicals to classic mysteries, enjoy world-class productions in an intimate setting.

Total Retail Value: $130–$160

Rainbow Ceramic Hand-Painted Cup
$10

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind creation by Tangle Artistry, bursting with color and craftsmanship. 

✨ Tangerine Quartz Necklace (Brazil) ✨
$10

Starting bid

Bring a burst of energy and warmth into your life with this natural Tangerine Quartz pendant, sourced directly from Brazil. Known as a crystal of creativity, joy, and emotional balance, Tangerine Quartz is said to encourage positivity and help release self-limiting beliefs.

This unique pendant is hand-wrapped and strung on a simple black cord, making it a versatile piece for both everyday wear and special occasions. Its rich orange hue catches the light beautifully, adding a vibrant touch to any outfit.


Retail value $50

Village Road to the White Steeple
$10

Starting bid

A serene countryside scene featuring winding dirt roads, rustic homes, and a towering white church steeple in the distance. The painting captures the timeless charm of New England village life.

Estimated Retail Value: $200

Portsmouth Harbor, NH – Paul N. Leveille
$10

Starting bid

A detailed print of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, showcasing historic waterfront homes, boats, and church steeples under a dramatic sky. Signed and numbered by the artist.

Estimated Retail Value: $250–$300

Winter Skaters at Dorrs Pond, Manchester NH
$10

Starting bid

A nostalgic black-and-white print depicting joyful skaters gliding across frozen Dorrs Pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. Signed and numbered by the artist.

Estimated Retail Value: $225

The Tennis Champion
$10

Starting bid

A bold, colorful, and energetic depiction of a tennis player in mid-swing, bursting with movement and expression. A statement piece for any sports lover.

Estimated Retail Value: $200

Harbor Reflections
$10

Starting bid

A soft-toned seascape featuring fishing boats and yachts gently docked, their reflections dancing across the water. A calming, coastal-inspired piece perfect for nautical décor lovers.

Estimated Retail Value: $225


