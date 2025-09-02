MVAP's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

Bring a burst of energy and warmth into your life with this natural Tangerine Quartz pendant, sourced directly from Brazil. Known as a crystal of creativity, joy, and emotional balance, Tangerine Quartz is said to encourage positivity and help release self-limiting beliefs.

This unique pendant is hand-wrapped and strung on a simple black cord, making it a versatile piece for both everyday wear and special occasions. Its rich orange hue catches the light beautifully, adding a vibrant touch to any outfit.





Retail value $50