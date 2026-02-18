MVAR Community Foundation Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Pre-purchase mulligans for your team. Maximum of 4 per team.
Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!
Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!
Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!