Mid Valley Association of REALTORS® Community Foundation

Hosted by

Mid Valley Association of REALTORS® Community Foundation

About this event

MVAR Community Foundation Golf Tournament

155 McNary Estates Dr N

Keizer, OR 97303, USA

4-Person Team
$500
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Mulligans
$10

Pre-purchase mulligans for your team. Maximum of 4 per team.

Single Raffle Tickets
$10

Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!


Bulk Raffle Tickets - 7 for $50
$50

Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!


Bulk Raffle Tickets - 15 for $100
$100

Pre-purchase your raffle tickets now! You can choose which prizes to put your tickets toward so you won’t end up with a prize that doesn't fit your style!


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