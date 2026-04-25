MVCKS GOLF SILENT AUCTION

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One lucky dog will win a full day of pampering with a full service grooming which includes deep cleansing bath followed by a hair cut, nail trim, and ear cleaning. Then your beloved family member will receive their own in-house photo shoot. Anthony has an entire in salon photo studio where he will capture your freshly groomed family member. Would you like to include the family in this shoot to commemorate the day? Anthony would love to accommodate and capture this moment.
Starting bid
This one of a kind hand crafted Wolf Blanket represents MVCKS and it's 30 years of Education Excellence. Included in winning this package is having it embroidered with your choice of words (up to 46 Characters)
Starting bid
Honor your service member with this one of a kind Army lap blanket. Made with love and honor for our serving and retired members.
Starting bid
Worlds End Brewery grew into a family friendly pub not just crafting some of the finest beers in Colorado but to provide a fun family focus game center. Enjoy some amazing burger or wings while you enjoy a cold one and play skee ball, pool, air hockey and more with your kids.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun time digging and finding fossils while at home with your family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun time digging and finding fossils while at home with your family.
Starting bid
Tailored made sewing classes for beginners. Enjoy a fun time learning a new skill.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get a beautiful farm fresh locally grown flower vase and 1 large mason jar with the bouquet of your choice.
Starting bid
A beautiful Lykke bag made just for you.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!