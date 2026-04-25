Hosted by

Mountain View Core Knowledge

About this event

MVCKS GOLF SILENT AUCTION

Pick-up location

890 Field Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA

Dog Grooming & Photoshoot Package (Valued at $200) item
Dog Grooming & Photoshoot Package (Valued at $200)
$70

Starting bid

One lucky dog will win a full day of pampering with a full service grooming which includes deep cleansing bath followed by a hair cut, nail trim, and ear cleaning. Then your beloved family member will receive their own in-house photo shoot. Anthony has an entire in salon photo studio where he will capture your freshly groomed family member. Would you like to include the family in this shoot to commemorate the day? Anthony would love to accommodate and capture this moment.

Custom hand-made Wolf Blanket (Valued at $100) item
Custom hand-made Wolf Blanket (Valued at $100)
$30

Starting bid

This one of a kind hand crafted Wolf Blanket represents MVCKS and it's 30 years of Education Excellence. Included in winning this package is having it embroidered with your choice of words (up to 46 Characters)

Custom handmade Army Blanket (Valued at $75) item
Custom handmade Army Blanket (Valued at $75)
$30

Starting bid

Honor your service member with this one of a kind Army lap blanket. Made with love and honor for our serving and retired members.

Worlds End $30 gift Card item
Worlds End $30 gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Worlds End Brewery grew into a family friendly pub not just crafting some of the finest beers in Colorado but to provide a fun family focus game center. Enjoy some amazing burger or wings while you enjoy a cold one and play skee ball, pool, air hockey and more with your kids.

Mega Fossil Dig Kit (Valued at $45) item
Mega Fossil Dig Kit (Valued at $45)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun time digging and finding fossils while at home with your family.

Mega Fossil Dig Kit (Valued at $45) (Copy) item
Mega Fossil Dig Kit (Valued at $45) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun time digging and finding fossils while at home with your family.

Tailored West kids sewing class (Valued at $200) item
Tailored West kids sewing class (Valued at $200)
$50

Starting bid

Tailored made sewing classes for beginners. Enjoy a fun time learning a new skill.

Tailored West adult sewing class (Valued at $300) item
Tailored West adult sewing class (Valued at $300)
$70

Starting bid

The Farmer's Flowers vase and gift card (Valued at $100) item
The Farmer's Flowers vase and gift card (Valued at $100)
$40

Starting bid

Get a beautiful farm fresh locally grown flower vase and 1 large mason jar with the bouquet of your choice.

LYKKE bag (Valued at $90) item
LYKKE bag (Valued at $90)
$40

Starting bid

A beautiful Lykke bag made just for you.

Bugling Elk Vineyard and Winery (Valued at $30) item
Bugling Elk Vineyard and Winery (Valued at $30)
$10

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!