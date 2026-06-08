Michigan Disability Sports Alliance

Hosted by

Michigan Disability Sports Alliance

About this event

MVG Sponsorship 2027

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

With the Diamond sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), homepage shout out with name and logo, your logo on Games Shirts

Emerald Sponsor
$2,500

With the Emerald sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), name and link to website on donations page

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

With the Platinum sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), name and link to website on donations page

Gold Sponsor
$500

With the Gold sponsorship level you get:
A 1/2 page ad (8.25"x5.25"), name and link to website on donations page

Silver Sponsor
$250

With the Silver sponsorship level you get:
A 1/4 page ad (4"x5.25"), name and link to website on donations page

Bronze Sponsor
$100

With the Bronze sponsorship level you get:
A 1/8 page ad (2"x4"), name and link to website on donations page

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!