MVG Sponsorship 2027

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About this event
With the Diamond sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), homepage shout out with name and logo, your logo on Games Shirts
With the Emerald sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), name and link to website on donations page
With the Platinum sponsorship level you get:
A full page ad (8.25"x10.75"), name and link to website on donations page
With the Gold sponsorship level you get:
A 1/2 page ad (8.25"x5.25"), name and link to website on donations page
With the Silver sponsorship level you get:
A 1/4 page ad (4"x5.25"), name and link to website on donations page
With the Bronze sponsorship level you get:
A 1/8 page ad (2"x4"), name and link to website on donations page
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!