Hosted by

The Academy Of Classical Christian Studies Inc

About this event

Sales closed

M/V/I: The Gallery - Art TEST

Abby item
Abby
$1

Starting bid

Abby should place the winning bid on this item!

Carmen item
Carmen
$1

Starting bid

Carmen should place the winning bid on this item!

Hilary item
Hilary
$1

Starting bid

Hilary should place the winning bid on this item!

Jen item
Jen
$1

Starting bid

Jen should place the winning bid on this item!

Kendra item
Kendra
$1

Starting bid

Kendra should place the winning bid on this item!

Lindy item
Lindy
$1

Starting bid

Lindy should place the winning bid on this item!

Lori item
Lori
$1

Starting bid

Lori should place the winning bid on this item!

Sarah item
Sarah
$1

Starting bid

Sarah should place the winning bid on this item!

DO NOT BID item
DO NOT BID
$1

Starting bid

DO NOT BID - This is a test to see how items are handled if no bids are placed.

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