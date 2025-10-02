M/V/I: The Gallery - Art TEST

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Starting bid
Abby should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Carmen should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Hilary should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Jen should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Kendra should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Lindy should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Lori should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
Sarah should place the winning bid on this item!
Starting bid
DO NOT BID - This is a test to see how items are handled if no bids are placed.
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