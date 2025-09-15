MVP - Marketplace Vision Partner

Join the hype! Get your Marketplace Black Card. Amenities Include: 1 Celebrity dinner a year (we name the celeb, place, date and time so you must be ready to GO)! Coworking Pass at NCIC, 10 Conference Room Space usages, Free Mailbox Service, 50% off event space rental at NCIC (4x per year), quarterly swag sent direct to you, Free Business Financial Assesment, Exclusive invitation only events for you, and much more...