Refuge and Restoration

Refuge and Restoration

MVP - Marketplace Vision Partner

Black Card VIP Member
$350

No expiration

Join the hype! Get your Marketplace Black Card. Amenities Include: 1 Celebrity dinner a year (we name the celeb, place, date and time so you must be ready to GO)! Coworking Pass at NCIC, 10 Conference Room Space usages, Free Mailbox Service, 50% off event space rental at NCIC (4x per year), quarterly swag sent direct to you, Free Business Financial Assesment, Exclusive invitation only events for you, and much more...

Gold Card VIP Member
$225

No expiration

Join the hype! Get your Marketplace Black Card. Amenities Include: Coworking Pass at NCIC, 5 Conference Room Space usages, Free Mailbox Service, 25% off event space rental at NCIC (2x per year), quarterly swag sent direct to you, Free Business Financial Assesment, and much more...

Pillar Model Member
$175

No expiration

Coworking membership at NCIC, Access to event rental space discounted Rate of 15%, Access to business financial assessment and planning, access to events within the marketplace

I Am Brilliant Member
$100

No expiration

5 Per year Conference Room Uses Free

Swag Swag Swag

10% Event Space Rental in NCIC

Yes I Did Member
$50

No expiration

3 Per year Conference Room Uses Free

Swag Swag Swag

5% Event Space Rental in NCIC

It is Finished Member
$25

No expiration

Swag Swag Swag

Already Done Member
$15

No expiration

Swag Swag Swag

