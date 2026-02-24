MVSU-BAA

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MVSU-BAA

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MVSU-BAA 2026 DONATE THE DATE FUNDRAISER

Donate The Date May 1
$1

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 2
$2

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 3
$3

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 4
$4

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 5
$5

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 6
$6

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 7
$7

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 8
$8

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 9
$9

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 10
$10

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 11
$11

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 12
$12

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 13
$13

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 14
$14

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 15
$15

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 16
$16

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 17
$17

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 18
$18

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 19
$19

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Donate The Date May 20
$20

Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!