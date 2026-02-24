MVSU-BAA 2026 DONATE THE DATE FUNDRAISER

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Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Pick a Date and Pay that dollar amount. In the Note Line leave the name of the person you are supporting. Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!