MVSU-BAA Memberships 2025 (Includes a FREE HC2K25 PACKET)

Regular Membership ($200.00 Annually which includes MVSU-NAA Dues and MVSU-BAA Dues) Additionally you get One HC2K25 Tailgate Packet at no additional charge. (NOTE: If you are currently part of an alumni chapter, the NAA dues are not required). National Membership Dues - Yearly Anyone that has graduated from MVSU or who has completed at least 6 semester hours is eligible for regular membership. Your yearly dues help sustain our alumni network's initiatives, including events, programs, and scholarships, ensuring our collective impact continues to thrive. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.