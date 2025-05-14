MVSU-BAA

About this raffle

MVSU-BAA's Split the Pot Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$5
MVSU-BAA's Split the Pot Raffle 2025 50/50 Raffle! Half of the jackpot goes straight to one lucky winner—and the other half offsets the costs to feed the band at 2025 Home Games and other MVSU-BAA programs. You do NOT have to be present to win. 🎯 Goal: Raise critical funds to feed the band at 2025 Home Games and other MVSU-BAA programs. 🎁 Prize: 50% of the total pot goes to the winning ticket holder! Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Five chances of winning
$20
Ten chances of winning
$40
Twenty chances of winning
$60
Forty chances of winning
$80
Sixty chances of winning
$100
