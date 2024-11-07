MVSUNAA

Offered by

MVSUNAA

About the memberships

MVSUNAA Yearly Membership

Annual Membership
$100

Valid for one year

National Membership Dues - Yearly Anyone that has graduated from MVSU or who has completed at least 6 semester hours is eligible for regular membership. Your yearly dues help sustain our alumni network's initiatives, including events, programs, and scholarships, ensuring our collective impact continues to thrive. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!