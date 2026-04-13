GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club

Hosted by

GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club

About this event

MWC Safety Town Sponsorship

Community Safety Hero Co-Sponsor (Curriculum Flex C
$1,000

Ideal for: Civic-minded businesses and groups supporting general operations.


Recognition & Benefits

● Logo placement on event signage, website, t-shirts

● Social media thank-you

● Optional: add a short safety tip (credited) for our digital channels

Community Corner Sponsor (Whole Building Sponsor)
$500

Recognition & Benefits

● Logo on a full Safety Town building panel (one 4'x4' wall section)

● Two-year sponsorship term (e.g., 2026–2027), with the option to renew. After two

years, the panel becomes available for renewal by the same sponsor or adoption by

a new sponsor

● Logo placement on website

● Social media thank-you

Crosswalk Companion (Partner Building Sponsor)
$250

Recognition & Benefits

● Logo shared on a Safety Town building panel (one 4'x4' wall section)

● Two-year sponsorship term (e.g., 2026–2027, with optional renewal

● Logo placement on website

Safety Scout (Community Supporter)
$100

Recognition & Benefits

● Logo placement or recognition on website

● Digital “Thank You” badge for social sharing

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