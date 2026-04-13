MWC Safety Town Sponsorship

About this event
Ideal for: Civic-minded businesses and groups supporting general operations.
Recognition & Benefits
● Logo placement on event signage, website, t-shirts
● Social media thank-you
● Optional: add a short safety tip (credited) for our digital channels
Recognition & Benefits
● Logo on a full Safety Town building panel (one 4'x4' wall section)
● Two-year sponsorship term (e.g., 2026–2027), with the option to renew. After two
years, the panel becomes available for renewal by the same sponsor or adoption by
a new sponsor
● Logo placement on website
● Social media thank-you
Recognition & Benefits
● Logo shared on a Safety Town building panel (one 4'x4' wall section)
● Two-year sponsorship term (e.g., 2026–2027, with optional renewal
● Logo placement on website
Recognition & Benefits
● Logo placement or recognition on website
● Digital “Thank You” badge for social sharing
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!