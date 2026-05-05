MWE Family Dance – Hollywood Night 🎬

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About this event
General Admission – $20
Join us for a night of fun, music, and memories at our Hollywood-Themed Family Dance! 🌟 Bring the whole family and get ready to celebrate in style.
🎟️ Includes:
💃🕺 Entry to the dance
🎧 Live DJ & dancing all night
📸 360° Photo Booth experience
🎭 Student performances & entertainment
🍿🥤 Food & drinks included
🎟️ Access to raffle prizes & fun surprises
✨ Dress in your best Hollywood-inspired outfit and get ready to walk the red carpet!
🎉 Don’t miss this unforgettable night with our MWE community!
Upgrade your night and enjoy the ultimate Hollywood experience! ✨
🎟️ Includes:
🎬 Priority entry (skip the line!)
📸 VIP access/priority line to the 360° Photo Booth
🍿 Reserved seating area for your family
🥤 First access to food & drinks
🎭 Student performances & entertainment
🎁 Special VIP treat (goodie bag or surprise!)
🎧 Exclusive DJ song request — submit your favorite song and hear it played during the event! 🎶
🎟️ 2 raffle tickets included and more!
Staff Admission – Discounted
We’re so excited to celebrate with our amazing teachers and staff! ✨ Thank you for everything you do for our students and school community.
🎟️ Includes:
💃🕺 Entry to the dance
🎧 Live DJ & dancing
📸 360° Photo Booth
🎭 Performances & entertainment
🍿🥤 Food & drinks included
🎟️ Access to raffle prizes
💌 Special Note:
All staff will receive a discount code to use at checkout. Please check your email for your code before purchasing your ticket.
✨ We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor!
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