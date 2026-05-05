MWE Family Dance – Hollywood Night 🎬

🎟️ General Admission 🎬✨

General Admission – $20





Join us for a night of fun, music, and memories at our Hollywood-Themed Family Dance! 🌟 Bring the whole family and get ready to celebrate in style.





🎟️ Includes:



💃🕺 Entry to the dance

🎧 Live DJ & dancing all night

📸 360° Photo Booth experience

🎭 Student performances & entertainment

🍿🥤 Food & drinks included

🎟️ Access to raffle prizes & fun surprises

✨ Dress in your best Hollywood-inspired outfit and get ready to walk the red carpet!

🎉 Don’t miss this unforgettable night with our MWE community!