MWEA Members ONLY CPR & First Aid Course

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About this event
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Enjoy the full in-person program and receive a 2 year CPR & First Aid certificate upon completion. Bento lunch to be provided by MWEA. Red Cross Certification, led by Instructor Ashley Carris. [email protected]
-Heart Emergencies
-CPR & AED Use
-Choking
-Stroke Response
-Opioid Overdose & Poisoning
-Anaphylaxis
-Breathing Emergencies
-Bleeding Control
-Heat & Cold Related Illness
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