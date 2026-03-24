Maui Wedding and Event Association

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Maui Wedding and Event Association

About this event

MWEA Members ONLY CPR & First Aid Course

1980 Main St suite 4

Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Certification
$146.61
Members only

10 left!

Enjoy the full in-person program and receive a 2 year CPR & First Aid certificate upon completion. Bento lunch to be provided by MWEA. Red Cross Certification, led by Instructor Ashley Carris. [email protected]


-Heart Emergencies

-CPR & AED Use

-Choking

-Stroke Response

-Opioid Overdose & Poisoning

-Anaphylaxis

-Breathing Emergencies

-Bleeding Control

-Heat & Cold Related Illness

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