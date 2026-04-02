MWF Convention Package - 2027

About this event
Includes: Wisconsin Wine and Beer sampling, Wisconsin Hors-d-veurs, Early admission (Sneak- Peek) to the KMGS Pre-Show sales, AND a Weekend Pass for the KMGS Friday & Saturday Show. .
Weekend Pass only for Early admission to Pre-Show sales, and a Weekend Pass for Friday & Saturday Show Only.
$ 5.00 Single day Pass for Saturday or Sunday KMGS Show Only
Box Lunch-Between meetings -Menu TBD - ie: Sandwich, Water or soft drink, Chips & Cookie (or go buy cash-lunch at 4-H counter.)
Catered Dinner to be served during Awards Banquet - Held on site on Saturday Evening after show
$50.00 For all Options. Save $5
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