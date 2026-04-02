Kettle Moraine Geological Society Of Wisconsin

Hosted by

Kettle Moraine Geological Society Of Wisconsin

About this event

MWF Convention Package - 2027

3000 County Hwy PV

West Bend, WI 53095, USA

Friday VIP Package
$30

Includes: Wisconsin Wine and Beer sampling, Wisconsin Hors-d-veurs, Early admission (Sneak- Peek) to the KMGS Pre-Show sales, AND a Weekend Pass for the KMGS Friday & Saturday Show. .

Weekend Pass only for Early admission
$10

Weekend Pass only for Early admission to Pre-Show sales, and a Weekend Pass for Friday & Saturday Show Only. 

Single day Pass for Saturday or Sunday KMGS Show
$5

$ 5.00 Single day Pass for Saturday or Sunday KMGS Show Only

Box Lunch for Saturday Noon
$5

Box Lunch-Between meetings -Menu TBD - ie: Sandwich, Water or soft drink, Chips & Cookie (or go buy cash-lunch at 4-H counter.) 

Catered Dinner at Awards Banquet
$20

Catered Dinner to be served during Awards Banquet - Held on site on Saturday Evening after show

All Inclusive
$50

$50.00 For all Options. Save $5

Add a donation for Kettle Moraine Geological Society Of Wisconsin

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!