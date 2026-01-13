Manatee West Little League

Hosted by

Manatee West Little League

About this event

MWLL Spring 2026 Sponsorship

5502 33rd Ave Dr W

Bradenton, FL 34209, USA

Grand Slam
$2,000

Three team sponsorships (3 teams; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website

Triple Play
$1,000

One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Three outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website

Double Play
$850

One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Two outfield banners (1 per field; 4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website

Slugger
$750

One team sponsorships (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
One outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website

Team
$650

One team sponsorship (1 team; jerseys with company logo)
Logo on Website

Family Fan Club
$75

Small banner with family last name, player number(s), and MWLL logo

Outfielder
$250

One outfield banners (4'x6' sign)
Logo on Website and entry banner

Coach
$650

Three outfield banners fields (one per field; 4'x6' signs)
Logo on Website and entry banner

Manager
$3,000

Extra Large Banner spanning dugout or batting cages
Logo on Website and entry banner

Replay
$125

Rehang a field sign from the previous season!

