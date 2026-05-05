MWS Educational Fund's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
A $950 value
A 3-night getaway in a 2-bedroom condominium at Holiday Inn Club Vacations’ Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee, FL. The reservation is based on availability and is not valid for holiday periods.
One round of golf for two players at The Legends at Orange Lake Resort. Includes Green Fees and Cart Fees.
Starting bid
A $75 Value
Nothing Bundt Cake Bundtlet Tower + Bundtlet for a year (one bundtlet per month)
Starting bid
Trade your to-do list for a beach towel and let the waves do the rest. This basket is your all-access pass to the perfect beach day — no planning, no scrambling, just pure sun-soaked relaxation from the moment you kick off your shoes.
Whether you're a seasoned beach lover or long overdue for a day by the water, the Day at the Beach basket has everything you need to soak it all in.
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for 20- a $600 Value
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
A $250 value
Cheer on Orlando's own! This package includes tickets to an Orlando Solar Bears hockey game — a thrilling, action-packed night on the ice and dinner at the Cheesecake Factory.'
What's included:
Solar Bears tickets for 4 + $50 Cheesecake Factory gift card
Starting bid
A $70 Value
Start the day right! This package pairs a $30 Foxtail Coffee gift card with a $40 First Watch gift card — perfect for fueling your mornings in style.
Starting bid
Clear the table, gather your crew, and get ready for a night full of laughs, rivalries, and moments you'll be talking about for weeks. The Game Night basket has everything you need to host the ultimate evening in — no screen required.
Whether you're a trivia mastermind, a board game strategist, or just in it for the snacks, this basket brings the fun straight to your living room and keeps it going all night long.
Starting bid
A fresh cut and a sweet treat! This adorable package includes a haircut and styling product from Pig Tails & Crew Cuts plus ice cream for two (small scoops) from Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory— perfect for kids.
What's Included:
Pig Tails & Crew Cuts haircut + Original Sprout product + ice cream for 2 (small Scoops) at Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory
Starting bid
Elevate your evening with a luxurious Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting experience for four. Style your outfit for the evening with one of TWO luxury handbags. When you get home enjoy a night cap with your bottle of wine, custom coasters by Blank Media Printing, and adorable wine accoutrements.
Starting bid
Adventure is calling — and this basket is riding shotgun.
Pack your bags, fill up the tank, and hit the open road in style. This basket has everything you need to turn any drive into an unforgettable adventure, whether you're heading out for a weekend getaway or a cross-country journey.
WAWA has you covered with coupons for your favorite WAWA food, to games and entertainment to make the miles fly by, the Ultimate Road Trip basket has you covered from the first mile to the last exit.
Starting bid
Why go out when you can host in style? This basket has everything you need to throw an unforgettable gathering right in your own home. The Ultimate Entertainer is packed with premium goodies to set the scene, wow your guests, and keep the good times rolling all evening long.
Whether you're planning a dinner party, game night, or a spontaneous celebration, this basket hands you the hosting playbook — all you have to do is send the invites.
Starting bid
A $95 value
Rev up the excitement! Five tickets to the Showcase of Citrus Monster Truck event — two adults and three kids — means the whole family is in for a roaring good time.
This Package includes: One voucher for the Showcase of Citrus Monster Truck for 2 adult and 3 kids.
Starting bid
If you know, you know. Trader Joe's has some of the most beloved, unique, and downright addictive snacks around — and this basket is loaded with the good stuff. The Trader Joe's Snack Basket is a snacker's dream come true, packed with a delicious variety of fan favorites that are guaranteed to disappear fast.
Perfect for movie nights, afternoon cravings, office snacking, or simply treating yourself to something special.
Starting bid
A $100 Value
Navigate the jungle course and cool down with a scoop! Congo River Golf plus ice cream for four makes for a perfect family outing.
What this includes:
Congo River Golf for 4 + Abracadabra ice cream factory for 4 (Small Scoops
Starting bid
Receive $1,000 off orthodontic treatment for new patients or Phase 2 patients with a minimum treatment value of $5,000. A beautiful, confident smile is priceless — and now it's a little more affordable too.
Starting bid
Get in the game.
Whether you're cheering from the stands, playing in the backyard, or hosting the ultimate watch party, this basket is built for the true sports lover. The Sports Fun basket is packed with everything you need to bring the energy, the excitement, and the competitive spirit — no matter what sport is your thing.
From the die-hard fan to the weekend warrior, this one has something for everyone who loves to get in on the action.
Pack up your two new folding chairs and soft side cooler as you cheer on your team with your new mascot head! New sports balls and water bottles will help you get moving and grooving.
Starting bid
Safe, fun, and sun-ready! Enjoy swim lessons from from the comfort of your own home. Kaitlyn's Mobile Swim School will come to your home and provide swim lessons (must have own pool). plus enjoy a bundle of beach gear to hit the water in style.
What's Included: Kaitlyn's Mobile Swim $100 off of a bundle gift certificate + beach gear.
Kaitlyn’s Mobile Swim services the following areas: Hunter’s Creek, South Chase, Whisper Lakes, Davenport, Haines City, Kissimmee, Poinciana, Parts of Clermont, Lake Nona, Winter haven, Auburndale, and parts of St. Cloud.
Starting bid
A $72 value
The ultimate movie night package! Four Touchstar movie passes plus a Logan's Roadhouse gift card — dinner and a show, sorted.
What's included: 4 Touchstar movie passes + $40 Logan's Roadhouse gift card
Starting bid
A $156 Value
A round of mini golf followed by ice cream — does it get any better? This package covers Pirates Cove Mini Golf and a sweet scoop at Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory for a group of six.
Pirates Cove Mini Golf for 6 + Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory for 6 (small scoop)
Starting bid
Trade your to-do list for a beach towel and let the waves do the rest. This basket is your all-access pass to the perfect beach day — no planning, no scrambling, just pure sun-soaked relaxation from the moment you kick off your shoes.
Whether you're a seasoned beach lover or long overdue for a day by the water, the Day at the Beach basket has everything you need to soak it all in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!