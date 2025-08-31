ITSAMVT INC DBA MY ACADEMY

Offered by

About the memberships

Become a Pillar of My Academy: Join Our Exclusive Supporters Circle

Friend of the Academy
$15

Renews monthly

A Note on Our Partnership

The My Academy Supporters Circle is a philanthropic program designed to support our school's mission through your generous contributions. We are building a community dedicated to our students' success, and we are so grateful for your partnership. Please note that membership is for support and recognition purposes only and does not confer any rights to participate in the governance, management, or daily operational decisions of My Academy.

Patron of Excellence
$50

Renews monthly

Visionary
$100

Renews monthly

