My Bella TNR's Raffle Fundraiser - July 2025!

Includes:
-Two handmade Pet wind spinners
-Handmade cat mug
-Handmade pen and bookmark
-Handmade Dog water bottle
-Cell phone holder
-Generously donated by Jasper Goods and Crafts
“Chocolate and Teas Indulgence” Basket
$3
Chocolates:
-Chocolate Covered Oreos with M&Ms
-Chocolate Covered Oreos with Heath Pieces
-White Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Teas:
-Ginger Instant Chai Tea Latte
-Tazo Organic Earl Grey
-Tazo Organic Dream
-Tea Central Cold Brew (Mango Green Tea)
“Large, Cozy Dog Bed”
$3
TOP-PAW Overstuffed Donut Dog Bed
-Extra Polyfil
-Machine Washable Cover
-Super Soft
-Size: Large
“Lounge” basket
$3
Includes:
-Beach Shoes - size 7
-“Save the Rain” Water Bottle
-Boca Chaise Organizer
-Beach Tote
-Better homes & garden coral stripe quick
dry travel beach towel 38” x 72”
-Garden lights
“Pokémon” basket
$3
Includes:
Pokémon Ex Battle Deck
Pokémon Battle Figure Multi Pack
Best Buy $25 Gift Card
Assorted Candy
“Cuddles & Bricks” Kids’ Fun Basket
$3
Includes:
-Hello Kitty Squishmallow
-Ring Pops
-Rainbow Night Light
-Lego Creator 3-IN-1 Unicorn Set
-Journal and Pen
"Date Night"
$3
Includes:
-$40 Frank Pepe Gift Card
-Bottle of Bogle Family Red Wine
-2 Wine Glasses
-Fine Chocolates
"Waffle Breakfast"
$3
Includes:
-Bella Belgian Waffle Maker
-Maple syrup
-Simple Mills Pancake Mix
-Cat-themed Dish towels
-Bowl with spatula
“Wizarding Worlds & Whimsy” Basket
$3
Step into a world of magic and imagination! This enchanting basket includes a Harry Potter Magical Creatures puzzle, a calming coloring book, a set of colored pencils to bring the pages to life, and the thrilling fantasy novel Legend of Shadow High. It's the perfect escape for young witches, wizards, and magical book lovers alike!
Includes:
-“Harry Potter Magical Creatures” Puzzle
-“The Legend of Shadow High” (hardcover)
-Nice Buns game
-Calming, Coloring Animal Patterns
-48 premium colored pencils
-“From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil Frankweiler”
💰 Total Value: $76
“Paws & Powers Activity” Basket
$3
This basket is packed with fun for curious minds and cat-loving checkers champs! Enjoy a game of MadCapp Checkers, perfect for friendly competition. Get crafty with Marvel Avengers Origami, Make Your Own Prism Putty, Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop, and Magic Marbling Art—all designed to inspire creativity and imagination. And for a thoughtful pause between adventures, cozy up with the beautifully illustrated book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse. A purrfect mix of play, wonder, and heart!
Includes:
-Mad Cap Checkers
-Marvel Avengers Origami
-Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop
-Make Your Own Prism Putty
-Magic Marbling Art
-“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” (hardcover)
-DIY Paracord Bracelets
-And On the Go Mini Game Pad
💰Total Value: $70
“Play, Paint & Save” Basket
$3
This fun-filled basket is perfect for little adventurers! It includes a classic piggy bank to start saving, the Frozen Junior game for icy fun with friends, and a Horse Family Paint & Play kit to let creativity run wild. It’s a magical mix of playtime, imagination, and learning all in one!
Included:
-Schyller Piggy Bank
-Disney Frozen II Junior Labyrinth game
-Breyer Horse Family Paint & Play
-Marvel Avengers Imagine Ink
💰Total Value: $65
