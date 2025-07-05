My Bella TNR's Raffle Fundraiser - July 2025!

This basket is packed with fun for curious minds and cat-loving checkers champs! Enjoy a game of MadCapp Checkers, perfect for friendly competition. Get crafty with Marvel Avengers Origami, Make Your Own Prism Putty, Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop, and Magic Marbling Art—all designed to inspire creativity and imagination. And for a thoughtful pause between adventures, cozy up with the beautifully illustrated book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse. A purrfect mix of play, wonder, and heart! Includes: -Mad Cap Checkers -Marvel Avengers Origami -Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop -Make Your Own Prism Putty -Magic Marbling Art -“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” (hardcover) -DIY Paracord Bracelets -And On the Go Mini Game Pad 💰Total Value: $70

This basket is packed with fun for curious minds and cat-loving checkers champs! Enjoy a game of MadCapp Checkers, perfect for friendly competition. Get crafty with Marvel Avengers Origami, Make Your Own Prism Putty, Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop, and Magic Marbling Art—all designed to inspire creativity and imagination. And for a thoughtful pause between adventures, cozy up with the beautifully illustrated book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse. A purrfect mix of play, wonder, and heart! Includes: -Mad Cap Checkers -Marvel Avengers Origami -Make Your Own Rainbow Slimy Gloop -Make Your Own Prism Putty -Magic Marbling Art -“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” (hardcover) -DIY Paracord Bracelets -And On the Go Mini Game Pad 💰Total Value: $70

seeMoreDetailsMobile