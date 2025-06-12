My Bella TNR's Silent Auction - July 2025

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated basket is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community. Filled with beautiful handmade treasures from local and small businesses, every item tells a story and is made with heart. These are one-of-a-kind gifts you won’t find anywhere else. A perfect blend of charm and purpose—made to be cherished.
This "Ten Thousand Villages” basket includes:
Lavender Cone Incense
Layering Bright Gold Bars
Natural Life Fanny Pack
Beaded Trivets from Rise
Elephant Chime
Two Handmade Journals
💰 Total Value: $141
🎁 Generously donated by Corey W
Starting bid
"Rosters Men's Grooming Center"
Treat yourself—or the well-groomed guy in your life—to the ultimate hair care package!
This basket is packed with premium men’s grooming essentials, including shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and more. Whether it’s a fresh cut or a clean style, this set has everything needed to look sharp and feel confident. A perfect mix of function and flair—because great hair never goes out of style.
Includes: Redken Brews:
-Outplay Texture Pomade
-Daily Shampoo
-Daily Conditioner along with
-Mustache comb
-Rooster’s mug AND
-A Gift card for a haircut (just make your appointment!)
🎁 Generously Donated By: Roosters Men's Grooming Center - 120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033
💰 Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Are You a (Crazy) Cat Person? This is the basket for you!
Includes:
Desktop cat vacuum
Rat•a•tat Cat game
📚Books📚:
“Cat Origami”
“Fun Facts About Cats”
“Strange But True Cats”
“The Only Cat Book You’ll Ever Need”
“Cool Cat Projects”
and
“Oliver Poons and The Cats Who Wear Clothes” 🎁 generously donated by Michele Doucette
💰Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat your pup to the ultimate relaxation station! This tail-wagging basket includes a plush, cozy dog bed perfect for sweet snoozes, plus three tasty bones sure to satisfy any good boy or girl. Whether it’s nap time or chew time, this basket brings comfort and joy to your furry best friend. Because they deserve a little luxury,
For Your Pup:
-“Bedsure Corduroy Fleece Dog Bed Sofa”
-Three “Nylabones”
And For You:
“Tuff Mutt Treat Pouch”
“For The Love of Dogs” Baseball Cap
💰 Total Value: $110
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or someone special with the fragrant and luxurious Bath & Body Works gift set.
This fragrant basket contains:
Moonlight Path Body Cream
A Thousand Wishes Body Cream
A Thousand Wishes Fragrance Mist
On the Horizon Fine Mist
Eucalyptus Mint Foaming Hand Soap
Acai Berry Body Oil
The Body Shop Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
💰 Total Value: $100
🎁 Generously Donated By: Corey W
Starting bid
Get ready for smiles and snuggles! This awesome kids’ basket includes an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for Kids—loaded with age-appropriate games, books, and learning fun—plus an ultra-huggable “My Melody”
Squishmallow for endless cuddles. It’s the perfect combo of screen time and snuggle time, making this basket a hit for kids (and a win for parents, too)!
Includes:
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
My Melody Squishmallow
Molding Clay Kits
Crayons
Fruit snacks
💰 Total Value: $120
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and ignite young minds with this exciting STEAM basket! Packed with hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities, it’s perfect for curious kids who love to build, explore, and experiment. From soaring dragons to solar powered vehicle kits, this basket turns learning into an adventure—because the best discoveries start with a little wonder!
Includes:
Solar Power Photovoltaic Energized Vehicles
Creation Soaring Dragon and Flying Friends
Ultimate Spy Vault and Code Kit
Newton’s Laws, Inertia, Momentum, Kinetic
& Potential Energy
Science in Seconds for Kids
💰Total Value: $117
Starting bid
Calling all cat enthusiasts and comfort seekers! This delightful basket is filled with feline-inspired charm, including adorable cat-themed mugs, gourmet coffee flavoring, soft tea towels, and a cute trinket dish for your favorite little treasures. Whether you’re curling up with a warm drink or adding a touch of whiskered whimsy to your home, this basket is the cat’s meow of cozy indulgence!
Included:
2 Gorgeous Cat mugs
A Cat trinket dish
4 Cat Coasters
A Cat Tea towel
Monin Coffee Collection Gourmet Flavorings
💰 Total Value: $92
Starting bid
Treat your feline friend to the ultimate in comfort and play with this luxurious, handcrafted, ocean-themed gift set. Cat bed and toys are handmade with premium fleece and filled with hypoallergenic stuffing. All items can be machine washed and dried. After laundering, toys can be re-scented by storing with dried catnip or rubbing toys with fresh catnip
Includes:
-Medium Size Cat Bed
-One Catnip-Scented Rattle Tiger Shark Kicker Toy
-Two Catnip-scented Lobster Toys
-One Catnip-scented Turtle Toy
-One Catnip-scented Starfish Toy
-Bag of Homegrown Organic Catnip
💰Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Say goodbye to daily scooping! The PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Covered Self-Cleaning Litter Box does the dirty work for you—automatically. It keeps things fresh, tidy, and odor-free, so you and your kitty can both breathe easy. Purrfect for busy cat parents who love a clean home and a happy cat!
💰Total Value: $280
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect picnic getaway! This beautifully packed basket includes a cozy picnic blanket, a bottle of red wine, a bottle of white, two insulated wine tumblers, a corkscrew, and two delicious biscotti for a sweet treat. Plus, enjoy a $40 gift card to Board & Brie—perfect for building your dream charcuterie board. Just add sunshine and good company!
Includes:
-Gorgeous Picnic Basket
-(2) 12oz Cambridge Wine Tumblers with Lids in Stainless Steel Rainbow Iridescent Finish
-Black and White Checkered Picnic Blanket
-Corkscrew and Wine Stopper Set
-Biscotti
- Bottle of Château Lescalle Bordeaux
- Bottle of Stonington White Wine
AND
-$40 “Board and Brie” Gift Certificate
💰Total Value: $150
🎁 Generously Donated by Michelle Doucette
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!