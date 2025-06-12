My Bella TNR's Silent Auction - July 2025

"Rosters Men's Grooming Center"



Treat yourself—or the well-groomed guy in your life—to the ultimate hair care package!



This basket is packed with premium men’s grooming essentials, including shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and more. Whether it’s a fresh cut or a clean style, this set has everything needed to look sharp and feel confident. A perfect mix of function and flair—because great hair never goes out of style.



Includes: Redken Brews:

-Outplay Texture Pomade

-Daily Shampoo

-Daily Conditioner along with

-Mustache comb

-Rooster’s mug AND

-A Gift card for a haircut (just make your appointment!)



🎁 Generously Donated By: Roosters Men's Grooming Center - 120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033



💰 Total Value: $100