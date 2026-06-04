Your monthly membership helps support local nonprofit organizations and community-based programs that serve families, individuals, and communities in need. A portion of each membership contribution helps fund outreach, recreational and family services, awareness efforts, program development, and other mission-driven activities for the nonprofit organizations supported through My Biz Card.





As a thank-you for your support, members receive access to a digital business card package, which may include a personalized digital card, plastic tap card, and iPhone wallet card. Your membership helps you share your information professionally while also contributing to meaningful community impact.