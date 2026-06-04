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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your monthly membership helps support local nonprofit organizations and community-based programs that serve families, individuals, and communities in need. A portion of each membership contribution helps fund outreach, recreational and family services, awareness efforts, program development, and other mission-driven activities for the nonprofit organizations supported through My Biz Card.
As a thank-you for your support, members receive access to a digital business card package, which may include a personalized digital card, plastic tap card, and iPhone wallet card. Your membership helps you share your information professionally while also contributing to meaningful community impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!