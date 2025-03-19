Silent Auction

Enjoy a three-day, two-night escape to beautiful Glenwood Springs, one of Colorado’s most iconic mountain towns. Famous for its healing hot springs and charming downtown, Glenwood offers something for everyone—hiking, spas, fine dining, boutique shopping, and mountain adventures. Whether you go in summer for the mountain air or mid-winter for peaceful, uncrowded pools, Glenwood Springs offers a year-round escape just three hours from Denver. RETAIL VALUE: $1,142.....YOUR GETAWAY PACKAGE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING 7 ITEMS:.....(#1) TWO-NIGHT STAY AT HOTEL COLORADO: A historic hotel full of old-world charm, located just steps from the Amtrak station and the heart of downtown. Hotel shuttle service available to local attractions, including the hot springs and adventure park. Valued at $578.....(#2) 3-HOUR SOAK @ IRON MOUNTAIN HOT SPRINGS: Unwind in 32 mineral pools with river and mountain views, plus access to the exclusive Adults-Only World Springs area featuring waterfalls, a cold plunge, and quiet serenity. Valued at $138.....(#3) 2 FUNDAY TICKETS @ GLENWOOD CAVERNS ADVENTURE PARK: Ride the scenic gondola to the top of Iron Mountain and enjoy cave tours, thrill rides, seasonal events, and sweeping views. Valued at $134.....(#4) $92 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ GLENWOOD HOT SPRINGS RESORT: Dive into America’s largest hot springs pool, featuring lap lanes, water slides, therapy pools, and the new Yampah Pools.....(#5) $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ THE RIVIERA SUPPER CLUB: Fine dining with inventive cocktails, a cozy interior, and a fresh, seasonal menu in the heart of historic downtown.....(#6) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ SLOPE AND HATCH: Creative tacos and globally inspired street food in a laid-back setting.....(#7) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ ROSI’S LITTLE BAVARIAN RESTAURANT: Cozy chalet-style breakfast spot serving award-winning German and American fare.
Enjoy a three-day, two-night escape to beautiful Glenwood Springs, one of Colorado’s most iconic mountain towns. Famous for its healing hot springs and charming downtown, Glenwood offers something for everyone—hiking, spas, fine dining, boutique shopping, and mountain adventures. Whether you go in summer for the mountain air or mid-winter for peaceful, uncrowded pools, Glenwood Springs offers a year-round escape just three hours from Denver. RETAIL VALUE: $1,142.....YOUR GETAWAY PACKAGE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING 7 ITEMS:.....(#1) TWO-NIGHT STAY AT HOTEL COLORADO: A historic hotel full of old-world charm, located just steps from the Amtrak station and the heart of downtown. Hotel shuttle service available to local attractions, including the hot springs and adventure park. Valued at $578.....(#2) 3-HOUR SOAK @ IRON MOUNTAIN HOT SPRINGS: Unwind in 32 mineral pools with river and mountain views, plus access to the exclusive Adults-Only World Springs area featuring waterfalls, a cold plunge, and quiet serenity. Valued at $138.....(#3) 2 FUNDAY TICKETS @ GLENWOOD CAVERNS ADVENTURE PARK: Ride the scenic gondola to the top of Iron Mountain and enjoy cave tours, thrill rides, seasonal events, and sweeping views. Valued at $134.....(#4) $92 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ GLENWOOD HOT SPRINGS RESORT: Dive into America’s largest hot springs pool, featuring lap lanes, water slides, therapy pools, and the new Yampah Pools.....(#5) $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ THE RIVIERA SUPPER CLUB: Fine dining with inventive cocktails, a cozy interior, and a fresh, seasonal menu in the heart of historic downtown.....(#6) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ SLOPE AND HATCH: Creative tacos and globally inspired street food in a laid-back setting.....(#7) $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE @ ROSI’S LITTLE BAVARIAN RESTAURANT: Cozy chalet-style breakfast spot serving award-winning German and American fare.
Two-Night Stay at a Cozy A-Frame Cabin in Florissant, CO
$225
Starting bid
Enjoy a three-day, two-night relaxing weekend getaway in a charming A-frame cabin tucked into 8 wooded acres in the mountains of Florissant, Colorado. Just minutes from the top of Greenwood Trail, this peaceful retreat offers sweeping views of the Sangre de Cristo range and Pike’s Peak.....The cabin features two upstairs bedrooms—one with a queen bed, the other with a full and two twins—plus a cozy living area with a fireplace, full kitchen, and a back deck perfect for grilling and sunset watching. Just a short walk away, an outdoor fire pit invites evenings under the stars. Retail value: $450.....Whether you’re looking to unplug and unwind or explore nearby attractions like the Florissant Fossil Beds, Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 11-Mile Canyon, Woodland Park, or Cripple Creek, this cabin is the perfect home base.
Enjoy a three-day, two-night relaxing weekend getaway in a charming A-frame cabin tucked into 8 wooded acres in the mountains of Florissant, Colorado. Just minutes from the top of Greenwood Trail, this peaceful retreat offers sweeping views of the Sangre de Cristo range and Pike’s Peak.....The cabin features two upstairs bedrooms—one with a queen bed, the other with a full and two twins—plus a cozy living area with a fireplace, full kitchen, and a back deck perfect for grilling and sunset watching. Just a short walk away, an outdoor fire pit invites evenings under the stars. Retail value: $450.....Whether you’re looking to unplug and unwind or explore nearby attractions like the Florissant Fossil Beds, Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 11-Mile Canyon, Woodland Park, or Cripple Creek, this cabin is the perfect home base.
Two Monarch Mountain Season Passes (2025–2026)
$700
Starting bid
Enjoy unlimited access to one of Colorado’s most beloved ski destinations with two individual Monarch Mountain Season Passes for the 2025–2026 season! Nestled along the Continental Divide, Monarch offers breathtaking views, uncrowded trails, and over 800 skiable acres of all-natural snow. Whether you're carving groomers or chasing powder through the trees, these passes deliver a full season of high-altitude adventure in a laid-back, local atmosphere. Monarch Resort apparel included. $1,474 retail value.
Enjoy unlimited access to one of Colorado’s most beloved ski destinations with two individual Monarch Mountain Season Passes for the 2025–2026 season! Nestled along the Continental Divide, Monarch offers breathtaking views, uncrowded trails, and over 800 skiable acres of all-natural snow. Whether you're carving groomers or chasing powder through the trees, these passes deliver a full season of high-altitude adventure in a laid-back, local atmosphere. Monarch Resort apparel included. $1,474 retail value.
Two Field-Level Broncos Tickets – Section 110, Row 8
$600
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day of football with two tickets to a Denver Broncos 2025 home game at Empower Field at Mile High! You’ll be sitting just eight rows from the field in Section 110, close enough to feel the hits and hear the huddle. Seats 17 and 18 offer a prime sideline view that puts you right in the action. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love a great game-day experience, this package promises high energy, incredible views, and orange-and-blue pride. The face value of these tickets is $500; but the market value is $1,200 to $1,900 depending on the opponent. While the exact date and opponent will be confirmed once the schedule is released, possible matchups include: Chargers; Raiders; Jaguars; Titans; Cowboys; Giants; Bengals; and Packers. Note: Tickets are not available for the Kansas City Chiefs game.
Get ready for an unforgettable day of football with two tickets to a Denver Broncos 2025 home game at Empower Field at Mile High! You’ll be sitting just eight rows from the field in Section 110, close enough to feel the hits and hear the huddle. Seats 17 and 18 offer a prime sideline view that puts you right in the action. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love a great game-day experience, this package promises high energy, incredible views, and orange-and-blue pride. The face value of these tickets is $500; but the market value is $1,200 to $1,900 depending on the opponent. While the exact date and opponent will be confirmed once the schedule is released, possible matchups include: Chargers; Raiders; Jaguars; Titans; Cowboys; Giants; Bengals; and Packers. Note: Tickets are not available for the Kansas City Chiefs game.
Front-Row Energy: Rockies vs. Cubs – 4 Premium Tickets
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at Coors Field with four seats just 14 rows from home plate in Section 127! On August 31st at 1:30 PM, watch the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago Cubs in a high-energy matchup from a prime location that puts you right in the heart of the action. With an immersive game-day experience and views close enough to hear the crack of the bat, this is baseball at its finest. Includes 2 Rockies ball caps and koozies. $530 face value.
Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at Coors Field with four seats just 14 rows from home plate in Section 127! On August 31st at 1:30 PM, watch the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago Cubs in a high-energy matchup from a prime location that puts you right in the heart of the action. With an immersive game-day experience and views close enough to hear the crack of the bat, this is baseball at its finest. Includes 2 Rockies ball caps and koozies. $530 face value.
Championship Soccer Night – Switchbacks FC Tickets & Swag
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate Father's Day weekend in style with two premium seats (Section 108, Row H) to see the 2024 USL Champions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, take on the Oakland Roots on June 14, 2025. Enjoy the game from cushioned corner seats with great views of the action—and take home team spirit with branded water bottles, a scarf, tote bag, and magnets. Cap it all off with the post-game fireworks show. A perfect night out for any soccer fan! Valued at $200.
Celebrate Father's Day weekend in style with two premium seats (Section 108, Row H) to see the 2024 USL Champions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, take on the Oakland Roots on June 14, 2025. Enjoy the game from cushioned corner seats with great views of the action—and take home team spirit with branded water bottles, a scarf, tote bag, and magnets. Cap it all off with the post-game fireworks show. A perfect night out for any soccer fan! Valued at $200.
Whiskey Tour & Tasting-Up to 10 People at Talnua Distillery
$140
Starting bid
Gather your crew for a private, 1.5-hour guided whiskey tour and tasting for up to 10 people at Talnua Distillery in Arvada, Colorado. Learn the rich history of Single Pot Still whiskey, explore how it’s made, and enjoy a guided tasting of four house-distilled spirits with a knowledgeable Talnua team member.....Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or whiskey club adventures, this experience blends tradition, craft, and flavor in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Retail value: $350. Includes a 10% discount on bottles purchased during your visit. Must be 21+ with valid I.D.
Gather your crew for a private, 1.5-hour guided whiskey tour and tasting for up to 10 people at Talnua Distillery in Arvada, Colorado. Learn the rich history of Single Pot Still whiskey, explore how it’s made, and enjoy a guided tasting of four house-distilled spirits with a knowledgeable Talnua team member.....Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or whiskey club adventures, this experience blends tradition, craft, and flavor in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Retail value: $350. Includes a 10% discount on bottles purchased during your visit. Must be 21+ with valid I.D.
Date Night for Two – Blanchard Wines, Bites & Dessert
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening at Blanchard Family Wines, where you’ll each enjoy a guided tasting flight, a curated cheese and charcuterie board, and selected desserts to finish the night. Whether you visit their cozy spot in Denver or the scenic Golden location, this experience offers the perfect blend of elegance and indulgence. Valued at $100.
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening at Blanchard Family Wines, where you’ll each enjoy a guided tasting flight, a curated cheese and charcuterie board, and selected desserts to finish the night. Whether you visit their cozy spot in Denver or the scenic Golden location, this experience offers the perfect blend of elegance and indulgence. Valued at $100.
Get the party started with this all-in-one cocktail kit featuring bottles of rum and vodka plus mixers to craft four crowd-pleasing favorites: lemon drop martinis, strawberry daiquiris, vodka mules, and piña coladas. Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or keeping it cozy, this kit has everything you need for a splash of summer in every glass.
Get the party started with this all-in-one cocktail kit featuring bottles of rum and vodka plus mixers to craft four crowd-pleasing favorites: lemon drop martinis, strawberry daiquiris, vodka mules, and piña coladas. Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or keeping it cozy, this kit has everything you need for a splash of summer in every glass.
Luxury Spa Escape at The Brown Palace
$200
Starting bid
Nestled in the historic elegance of The Brown Palace Hotel, this $350 spa gift card offers a serene downtown retreat where wellness meets indulgence. Enjoy revitalizing facials, therapeutic massages, and personalized treatments designed to restore body and mind. A timeless sanctuary in the heart of Denver—this is self-care at its most refined.
Nestled in the historic elegance of The Brown Palace Hotel, this $350 spa gift card offers a serene downtown retreat where wellness meets indulgence. Enjoy revitalizing facials, therapeutic massages, and personalized treatments designed to restore body and mind. A timeless sanctuary in the heart of Denver—this is self-care at its most refined.
Hand & Stone Spa Wellness Basket I
$80
Starting bid
Unwind with this $140 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage, soothing facial, or a moment of peace, this gift card can be used toward any of their premium services. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness. Package includes a collection of soothing products. Total value of $168.
Unwind with this $140 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage, soothing facial, or a moment of peace, this gift card can be used toward any of their premium services. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness. Package includes a collection of soothing products. Total value of $168.
Hand & Stone Spa Wellness Basket II
$80
Starting bid
Unwind with this $140 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage, soothing facial, or a moment of peace, this gift card can be used toward any of their premium services. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness. Package includes a collection of soothing products. Total value of $168.
Unwind with this $140 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage, soothing facial, or a moment of peace, this gift card can be used toward any of their premium services. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness. Package includes a collection of soothing products. Total value of $168.
One-Night Stay at Thompson Denver – Pair with a Performance
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay at the Thompson Denver, a boutique Hyatt hotel nestled in the heart of LoDo. Known for its sleek design and elevated service, the Thompson offers easy access to Denver’s top restaurants, live performance venues, and nightlife. With taxes and valet parking included, this is a seamless downtown escape—perfect for pairing with a show, concert, or special celebration. Valued at $400.
Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay at the Thompson Denver, a boutique Hyatt hotel nestled in the heart of LoDo. Known for its sleek design and elevated service, the Thompson offers easy access to Denver’s top restaurants, live performance venues, and nightlife. With taxes and valet parking included, this is a seamless downtown escape—perfect for pairing with a show, concert, or special celebration. Valued at $400.
Symphony & Supper: 2 Colorado Symphony Tix + Dinner for Two
$160
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of the Colorado Symphony with this voucher for two tickets to a 2025/2026 season performance. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. Valued at $320, this experience offers a memorable evening of world-class music at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall. Choose from a diverse lineup of concerts, including classical masterpieces, pops performances, and innovative collaborations. Whether you're a seasoned symphony-goer or new to orchestral music, this is an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night of live performance.
Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of the Colorado Symphony with this voucher for two tickets to a 2025/2026 season performance. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. Valued at $320, this experience offers a memorable evening of world-class music at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall. Choose from a diverse lineup of concerts, including classical masterpieces, pops performances, and innovative collaborations. Whether you're a seasoned symphony-goer or new to orchestral music, this is an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night of live performance.
Experience the beauty and grace of world-class dance with two tickets to any 2025/2026 Colorado Ballet production. Whether you choose a timeless classic or a bold contemporary work, this $300 value offers a magical night out at one of Denver’s premier cultural institutions. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. A perfect gift for lovers of the arts—or a special evening for yourself.
Experience the beauty and grace of world-class dance with two tickets to any 2025/2026 Colorado Ballet production. Whether you choose a timeless classic or a bold contemporary work, this $300 value offers a magical night out at one of Denver’s premier cultural institutions. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. A perfect gift for lovers of the arts—or a special evening for yourself.
Opera Night Out: 2 Class II Opera Colorado Seats + Dinner
$260
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class opera with two Class II tickets to any Tuesday or Friday performance during Opera Colorado’s 2025–26 season. Choose from two timeless masterpieces: Verdi’s "La Traviata" in November 2025 or Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly" in May 2026, all staged at the elegant Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. This $458 value offers a perfect night out for opera enthusiasts or those new to the art form.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class opera with two Class II tickets to any Tuesday or Friday performance during Opera Colorado’s 2025–26 season. Choose from two timeless masterpieces: Verdi’s "La Traviata" in November 2025 or Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly" in May 2026, all staged at the elegant Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Paired with a $100 certificate to The Nickel, a premier Theatre District restaurant. This $458 value offers a perfect night out for opera enthusiasts or those new to the art form.
Private Table for Four – Kintsugi Pottery Art Class
$300
Starting bid
Join us for a hands-on Kintsugi workshop, where you'll learn the ancient Japanese art of mending pottery with gold. Rather than hiding cracks, Kintsugi highlights them—transforming what's broken into something stronger, more beautiful, and more honest. This private table for four offers not just a creative outlet, but a powerful reflection of what we do every day at My Father’s House: We walk alongside men who have experienced deep brokenness—and help them rebuild lives with purpose, dignity, and grace.
Join us for a hands-on Kintsugi workshop, where you'll learn the ancient Japanese art of mending pottery with gold. Rather than hiding cracks, Kintsugi highlights them—transforming what's broken into something stronger, more beautiful, and more honest. This private table for four offers not just a creative outlet, but a powerful reflection of what we do every day at My Father’s House: We walk alongside men who have experienced deep brokenness—and help them rebuild lives with purpose, dignity, and grace.
Mountain Vista Quilt – A Breathtaking Work of Art
$180
Starting bid
Created by a talented member of our community, this 60" x 40" handmade quilt brings the beauty of the outdoors into your home with a breathtaking mountain scene, soaring eagles, and a cascading waterfall. Rich earth tones and detailed stitching make this quilt a striking centerpiece, whether displayed on a wall, across a couch, or at the foot of a bed — a true tribute to the spirit of nature and the care of craftsmanship. Valued at $300.
Created by a talented member of our community, this 60" x 40" handmade quilt brings the beauty of the outdoors into your home with a breathtaking mountain scene, soaring eagles, and a cascading waterfall. Rich earth tones and detailed stitching make this quilt a striking centerpiece, whether displayed on a wall, across a couch, or at the foot of a bed — a true tribute to the spirit of nature and the care of craftsmanship. Valued at $300.
Ocean Breeze Quilt – A Splash of Color and Comfort
$120
Starting bid
Handmade by a talented member of our community, this 48" x 40" quilt features vibrant blues, greens, and warm neutrals in an elegant, abstract design that evokes the calming flow of ocean waves and coastal breezes. Whether wrapped around your shoulders or brightening up a favorite chair, this quilt offers a perfect blend of color, comfort, and artistry for your home. Valued at $300.
Handmade by a talented member of our community, this 48" x 40" quilt features vibrant blues, greens, and warm neutrals in an elegant, abstract design that evokes the calming flow of ocean waves and coastal breezes. Whether wrapped around your shoulders or brightening up a favorite chair, this quilt offers a perfect blend of color, comfort, and artistry for your home. Valued at $300.
Handcrafted Farmhouse Oak Waterfall Shift Shelf
$100
Starting bid
Handmade by one of our very own participants, this solid oak shift shelf was crafted in the garage workshop of one of our community homes as part of his new small business venture. Measuring approximately 22" x 20" x 7", the piece features three adjustable, staggered tiers forming a beautiful waterfall design that blends rustic charm with sculptural elegance—perfect for books, plants, or your favorite keepsakes. Valued at $200, it’s both a functional statement piece and a symbol of new beginnings. You’ll even catch a glimpse of the craftsman himself in our participant videos at the event!
Handmade by one of our very own participants, this solid oak shift shelf was crafted in the garage workshop of one of our community homes as part of his new small business venture. Measuring approximately 22" x 20" x 7", the piece features three adjustable, staggered tiers forming a beautiful waterfall design that blends rustic charm with sculptural elegance—perfect for books, plants, or your favorite keepsakes. Valued at $200, it’s both a functional statement piece and a symbol of new beginnings. You’ll even catch a glimpse of the craftsman himself in our participant videos at the event!
Handcrafted Walnut Waterfall Shift Shelf
$110
Starting bid
Built with care by one of our participants in the garage workshop of one of our community homes, this handcrafted walnut shelf is part of his emerging woodworking business—and a tangible sign of what restoration can look like. Measuring approximately 22" x 20" x 7", the design features three adjustable, offset tiers in a cascading “waterfall” shape, highlighting the rich natural grain of the walnut and providing a warm, modern-rustic platform for your favorite items. Valued at $225, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece created with purpose and promise. You’ll see the artisan himself featured in our participant videos during the event!
Built with care by one of our participants in the garage workshop of one of our community homes, this handcrafted walnut shelf is part of his emerging woodworking business—and a tangible sign of what restoration can look like. Measuring approximately 22" x 20" x 7", the design features three adjustable, offset tiers in a cascading “waterfall” shape, highlighting the rich natural grain of the walnut and providing a warm, modern-rustic platform for your favorite items. Valued at $225, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece created with purpose and promise. You’ll see the artisan himself featured in our participant videos during the event!
St. Benedict Cross – Faithful & Beautiful
$50
Starting bid
This striking 20-inch tabletop St. Benedict Cross is both a powerful spiritual symbol and a beautifully crafted piece of religious art. Designed to bring peace and protection to any home or sacred space, it stands tall in reverence and detail. Valued at $85, it makes a meaningful gift or a timeless addition to your prayer corner or family room.
This striking 20-inch tabletop St. Benedict Cross is both a powerful spiritual symbol and a beautifully crafted piece of religious art. Designed to bring peace and protection to any home or sacred space, it stands tall in reverence and detail. Valued at $85, it makes a meaningful gift or a timeless addition to your prayer corner or family room.
4 Attraction Passes to Boondocks Food & Fun
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy an action-packed outing at Boondocks Food & Fun with four attraction passes, each valid for two games of laser tag or miniature golf. Whether you're navigating the 18-hole mini golf courses or engaging in a galactic laser tag battle in the two-story arena, this $80 value offers excitement for all ages.
Enjoy an action-packed outing at Boondocks Food & Fun with four attraction passes, each valid for two games of laser tag or miniature golf. Whether you're navigating the 18-hole mini golf courses or engaging in a galactic laser tag battle in the two-story arena, this $80 value offers excitement for all ages.
5 Attraction Passes to Boondocks Food & Fun
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an action-packed outing at Boondocks Food & Fun with five attraction passes, each valid for two games of laser tag or miniature golf. Whether you're navigating the 18-hole mini golf courses or engaging in a galactic laser tag battle in the two-story arena, this $100 value offers excitement for all ages.
Enjoy an action-packed outing at Boondocks Food & Fun with five attraction passes, each valid for two games of laser tag or miniature golf. Whether you're navigating the 18-hole mini golf courses or engaging in a galactic laser tag battle in the two-story arena, this $100 value offers excitement for all ages.
Bounce into Fun with Four Sky Zone Jump Passes
$50
Starting bid
Treat the kids—or your inner kid—to 90 minutes of high-flying fun at Sky Zone in Parker. This pack of 4 jump passes (valued at $108) covers wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and airborne adventures at one of Colorado’s most exciting indoor parks. Valid exclusively at the Parker location.
Treat the kids—or your inner kid—to 90 minutes of high-flying fun at Sky Zone in Parker. This pack of 4 jump passes (valued at $108) covers wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and airborne adventures at one of Colorado’s most exciting indoor parks. Valid exclusively at the Parker location.
Autographed Photo of Denver Nuggets Standout Peyton Watson
$50
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Mile High basketball with this signed photo of Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. Known for his defensive energy, athleticism, and growing impact on the team, Watson is a rising star with a bright future. A great addition to any Nuggets fan’s collection or memorabilia shelf. Retail value: $100.
Bring home a piece of Mile High basketball with this signed photo of Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. Known for his defensive energy, athleticism, and growing impact on the team, Watson is a rising star with a bright future. A great addition to any Nuggets fan’s collection or memorabilia shelf. Retail value: $100.
Denver Art Museum – 4 General Admission Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Explore the Denver Art Museum with four general admission tickets, offering access to an extensive collection of art from around the world. Discover captivating exhibitions and immerse yourself in the museum's diverse galleries. This $88 value provides a cultural experience perfect for art enthusiasts and curious minds alike.
Explore the Denver Art Museum with four general admission tickets, offering access to an extensive collection of art from around the world. Discover captivating exhibitions and immerse yourself in the museum's diverse galleries. This $88 value provides a cultural experience perfect for art enthusiasts and curious minds alike.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 4 General Admission Tix
$50
Starting bid
Embark on a journey of discovery with four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Explore captivating exhibits, from prehistoric fossils to space exploration, and engage with interactive displays that inspire curiosity in all ages. This $104 value offers a memorable experience for families, friends, or anyone eager to delve into the wonders of science and nature.
Embark on a journey of discovery with four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Explore captivating exhibits, from prehistoric fossils to space exploration, and engage with interactive displays that inspire curiosity in all ages. This $104 value offers a memorable experience for families, friends, or anyone eager to delve into the wonders of science and nature.
Family Passes to the History Colorado Center I
$15
Starting bid
Step into Colorado’s past with a family pass to the History Colorado Center in Denver. Family pass admits two adults and all children (18 & under) in the household—making it the perfect outing for curious minds of all ages. Explore immersive exhibits, hands-on displays, and unforgettable stories from across the Centennial State. Total value: $30.
Step into Colorado’s past with a family pass to the History Colorado Center in Denver. Family pass admits two adults and all children (18 & under) in the household—making it the perfect outing for curious minds of all ages. Explore immersive exhibits, hands-on displays, and unforgettable stories from across the Centennial State. Total value: $30.
Family Passes to the History Colorado Center II
$15
Starting bid
Step into Colorado’s past with a family pass to the History Colorado Center in Denver. Family pass admits two adults and all children (18 & under) in the household—making it the perfect outing for curious minds of all ages. Explore immersive exhibits, hands-on displays, and unforgettable stories from across the Centennial State. Total value: $30.
Step into Colorado’s past with a family pass to the History Colorado Center in Denver. Family pass admits two adults and all children (18 & under) in the household—making it the perfect outing for curious minds of all ages. Explore immersive exhibits, hands-on displays, and unforgettable stories from across the Centennial State. Total value: $30.
Gift Card Bundle - Retail & Services
$285
Starting bid
This gift card bundle to various retailers and service outlets has a total value of $435 and includes: $100 gift card to Murdoch's, $60 gift card to Natural Grocers/Vitamin Cottage, $50 gift card to Woodhouse Spa, $50 gift card to Sprouts, $50 gift card to Safeway, $50 gift card to Office Depot, and $25 gift card to King Soopers. Use them yourself or give them as gifts.
This gift card bundle to various retailers and service outlets has a total value of $435 and includes: $100 gift card to Murdoch's, $60 gift card to Natural Grocers/Vitamin Cottage, $50 gift card to Woodhouse Spa, $50 gift card to Sprouts, $50 gift card to Safeway, $50 gift card to Office Depot, and $25 gift card to King Soopers. Use them yourself or give them as gifts.
Gift Card Bundle - Restaurants
$180
Starting bid
This gift card bundle to various restaurants has a total value of $330 and includes: $65 gift card to Texas Roadhouse plus a box of goodies from them, $50 gift card to Dutch Bros. coffee, $50 gift card to Little Ollie's, $50 gift card to Hickory House Ribs, $45 gift card to Gunther Toody's, $30 gift card to Urban Egg, and $20 gift certificate to Panera Bread. Use them yourself or give them as gifts.
This gift card bundle to various restaurants has a total value of $330 and includes: $65 gift card to Texas Roadhouse plus a box of goodies from them, $50 gift card to Dutch Bros. coffee, $50 gift card to Little Ollie's, $50 gift card to Hickory House Ribs, $45 gift card to Gunther Toody's, $30 gift card to Urban Egg, and $20 gift certificate to Panera Bread. Use them yourself or give them as gifts.
Tolle Lege Coffeebar & Bookshop Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Awaken your senses and your spirit with this thoughtfully curated gift package from Tolle Lege Coffeebar & Bookshop. It includes a bag of fresh-roasted beans, two inspiring Catholic books exploring mercy and suffering, and a $15 gift card to spend in-store. Perfect for quiet mornings, deep reflection, or a meaningful gift. Valued at $60.
Awaken your senses and your spirit with this thoughtfully curated gift package from Tolle Lege Coffeebar & Bookshop. It includes a bag of fresh-roasted beans, two inspiring Catholic books exploring mercy and suffering, and a $15 gift card to spend in-store. Perfect for quiet mornings, deep reflection, or a meaningful gift. Valued at $60.
Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
$40
Starting bid
Tackle home projects like a pro with this Craftsman V20 Lithium Ion Drill/Driver Kit. With 280 UWO of power, a built-in LED light, and a 1/2" chuck for versatility, this compact powerhouse is ideal for repairs, builds, or upgrades around the house. Includes battery and charger, and comes backed by a 3-year limited warranty. A great gift for the handy (or hoping-to-be-handy) person in your life. Retails at $79.
Tackle home projects like a pro with this Craftsman V20 Lithium Ion Drill/Driver Kit. With 280 UWO of power, a built-in LED light, and a 1/2" chuck for versatility, this compact powerhouse is ideal for repairs, builds, or upgrades around the house. Includes battery and charger, and comes backed by a 3-year limited warranty. A great gift for the handy (or hoping-to-be-handy) person in your life. Retails at $79.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!