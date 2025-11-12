My Furry Valentine Sponsor

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About this event
Recognition on all marketing materials
•Dedicated thank you video screen throughout event played on the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet
•Special recognition on all tables and bar
•Top placement on the “Love in Action” wall
•4 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)
Recognition on all marketing materials
•Sponsor the dessert/candy bar for the event
•Dedicated thank you video screen throughout event played on the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet
•Logo on the “Love in Action” wall
•2 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)
Recognition on all marketing materials
•Logo on thank you video screen throughout event on played the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet
•Logo on the “Love in Action” wall
•2 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)
Donate a bottle for our special tableside tip-board raffles and we'll thank you at every table!
• Logo on thank you video screen throughout event on played the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet
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