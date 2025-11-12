Pawsitive Ohio

Hosted by

Pawsitive Ohio

About this event

My Furry Valentine Sponsor

6979 Sunset Strip Ave NW

North Canton, OH 44720, USA

True Love Sponsor item
True Love Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on all marketing materials

•Dedicated thank you video screen throughout event played on the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet

•Special recognition on all tables and bar

•Top placement on the “Love in Action” wall

•4 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)

Sweetheart Sponsor item
Sweetheart Sponsor
$500

Recognition on all marketing materials

•Sponsor the dessert/candy bar for the event

•Dedicated thank you video screen throughout event played on the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet

•Logo on the “Love in Action” wall

•2 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)

Puppy Love Sponsor item
Puppy Love Sponsor
$250

Recognition on all marketing materials

•Logo on thank you video screen throughout event on played the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet

•Logo on the “Love in Action” wall
•2 Dinner/event tickets (we will contact you to get all the information)

Neat & Neutered Donation item
Neat & Neutered Donation
$60

Donate a bottle for our special tableside tip-board raffles and we'll thank you at every table!

• Logo on thank you video screen throughout event on played the TV’s surrounding the stage and buffet

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!