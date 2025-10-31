My Life In A Bag Foundation Art Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A touching painting created by a foster father as he watched his foster daughter read a book to his little girl. Gentle brushstrokes capture a quiet moment of warmth, connection, and family — where love is shared, stories are passed on, and hearts grow together.
Darryl DMC McDaniels, legendary Hip Hop icon and founding member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Run-DMC has partnered with Old York Cellars to create a collection of wines and gifts under the label Darryl Mack Cellars.
Children joyfully paint themselves receiving luggage from My Life In A Bag, their faces full of happiness and gratitude. Rainbow colors fill the canvas, symbolizing unity, hope, and love for children from every nation and background. A heartfelt reminder that all kids deserve dignity, belonging, and a fresh start.
Empower and inspire the next generation with an untorgettable experience!
Darryl "DMC" McDaniels — legendary artist, author, and youth advocate — will visit your high school, middle school elementary school, Boys & Girls Club, or
youth organization to speak directly to Youth, Kids, or Students.
Whether it's a school assembly or after-school program, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will leave a lasting impact on every listener.
Give your youth the gift of inspiration - because one message can change a life.
A breathtaking desert scene where warm sands fall into shadow as the sun dips low. The sky blazes with sweeping shades of blue, purple, red, orange, and golden yellow, while cactus silhouettes rise proudly against the glowing horizon—a peaceful moment frozen in radiant color and quiet beauty.
Custom LEGO Collectible + Cardinals Field Experience
Take home a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation handcrafted by local small business I Do This 4 Fun 314. This exclusive piece celebrates imagination, creativity, and community support.
PLUS — enjoy four (4) game tickets and four (4) on-field experience tickets to a 2026 St. Louis Cardinals home game! Feel the excitement up close as you experience baseball like never before.
This item is the perfect combination of art, fun, and unforgettable memories — all while supporting foster youth in our community. ❤️🎨⚾
A joyful burst of imagination, this child’s painting dances with energetic scribbles and playful brush strokes. Greens, blacks, oranges, yellows, reds, purples, whites, and blues swirl together in a fearless celebration of color, creativity, and pure artistic freedom.
Valued at $600. Total Wine has generously donated an exclusive private wine class for you and up to 20 guests! Hosted in a private room, this two-hour guided tasting experience will take you on a journey through exceptional wines while teaching you fascinating wine basics, tasting techniques, and pairing tips.
Perfect for bridal showers, birthday celebrations, girls’ night out, or a couples’ evening, this unforgettable event will leave your group inspired, educated, and raising a glass in style. A sophisticated and fun gathering that is sure to make you the talk of your friend circle! Cheers!
A joyful child’s illustration showing a little one happily pulling a suitcase across a field filled with flowers, sunshine, and birds. Behind them sits an abandoned trash bag — a symbol of hardship left in the past. Bright, hopeful, and full of freedom, this piece captures the heart of My Life In A Bag: trading struggle for dignity, and stepping into a brighter journey.
Enjoy an elegant night out with two complimentary tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Experience world-class musicians, breathtaking performances, and an evening filled with moving, unforgettable music. A perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and savor the arts at their finest.
Two handcrafted flowers made from layered newspaper petals, mounted in simple wooden frames. Unique, textured, and full of creative charm, this pair blends everyday materials with artistic imagination — a timeless, conversation-starting addition to any home.
Take home a custom-made LEGO created by small local business I Do This 4 Fun 314. A fun and meaningful collectible that celebrates creativity in our community.
PLUS — enjoy two (2) tickets to an exciting St. Louis professional soccer match during the 2026 season!
Game date will be selected and confirmed once the team releases their official schedule.
Please ensure your contact information is accurate and up-to-date so we can coordinate directly with you and guarantee timely delivery of your tickets.
A bold, vibrant artwork echoing the classic TV “Please Stand By” screen, flooded with bright, eye-catching colors. Across this modern backdrop, the powerful scripture speaks: “Watch therefore, for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.” — Matthew 24:42. Blending faith and contemporary imagery, this piece is a vivid reminder to stay ready, stay watchful, and stay faithful.
Comes with a Flip That House Board Game and more goodies from Flip That House.
A powerful chalk self-portrait filled with deep, layered tones and rich color. The expression is serious and still, with eyes that carry the weight of a life worked hard — full of struggle, strength, and quiet dignity. Every stroke honors a story of endurance, resilience, and earned wisdom.
Indulge in the finer side of life with this $150 Cigar Vault package, crafted for true cigar lovers. Enjoy a $25 gift card, a premium 5-pack of Street Taco cigars, and an exclusive Cigar Vault hat to complete the look. Whether you’re expanding your collection or savoring a smooth smoke among friends, this set delivers the perfect blend of taste, style, and relaxation.
Valued at $150 — a bold, flavorful experience from The Cigar Vault.
A whimsical child-painted view of St. Louis, featuring the shining Arch, flowing river waters, glowing night sky, and lively trees. Simple, happy strokes bring the city to life with innocence and imagination — a sweet hometown tribute seen through a young artist’s eyes.
A peaceful pond painted in dreamy blues and purples, dotted with lily pads and delicate white flowers. Lime-green accents shimmer across the water, while nearby grass glows under a warm sun patch of deep, rich yellows. Calm, vibrant, and full of gentle natural beauty.
Deep ocean waves sway and crash together like dancers in motion, swirling with rhythm and life. Above them, a peach-colored sky glows softly as birds watch from above, witnessing the ocean’s graceful, powerful dance. A peaceful yet spirited moment where sea and sky move as one.
A playful, colorful rain scene with a smiling face — but flip the painting upside down and the expression turns into a frown. Bright, clever, and full of emotion, this artwork captures both happiness and sadness in one imaginative creation.
A whimsical child’s view of marsh life, where a cozy house sits before a dreamy purple sky. Swampy waters and marsh grasses blend in playful, mixed colors, capturing nature in motion. A bird swoops down to catch its prey, adding adventure to the scene. A lively and imaginative tribute to life on the bayou.
A striking black clay sculpture of three women, seated crisscross on the ground in gentle silhouettes. Their poses lean toward one another, as if sharing stories of daily life, work, and sisterhood. Simple, elegant, and soulful — a quiet moment of connection and community captured in art.
A dazzling collage of old jewels, unique vintage pieces, and colorful children's beads, all glued into a joyful, sparkling masterpiece on a wooden board. At the center sits a bold black heart, grounding the playful chaos like a precious keepsake. A beautiful blend of history, childhood creativity, and timeless love.
Sentiment Sessions Wellness Spa
Indulge in peace, balance, and renewal at Sentiment Sessions Wellness Spa, where self-care meets serenity. Enjoy a variety of therapeutic services designed to restore your body, mind, and spirit—from relaxing massages and rejuvenating facials to holistic wellness experiences that nurture your entire being.
Auction Item: $400 Gift Card
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate wellness escape.
Weekend Getaway Experience
Enjoy a 4-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, where comfort meets convenience! Your getaway includes:
4 nights of relaxing accommodations at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport
50% off a delicious meal at Factory Eatz
Two free passes to an AMC Theater for a movie night out
One free hour of bowling at B&B Theatres — perfect for fun and laughter
The perfect mix of rest, dining, and entertainment — all in one incredible package!
Two elegant stained-glass ornaments shimmer with festive beauty — one glowing in a rainbow of bright holiday hues, the other rich in regal purple and gold. Radiant and timeless, these bulbs capture the warmth and sparkle of Christmas in every pane.
