My Mom's Mind's Silent Auction at Buckeye for Barbs Event

Buckeye BBQ
$60

Starting bid

OSU Quad Chair, Cooler Backpack, Packable Blanket, Coozie (Retail Value $200)

Cleveland Browns Vs Tennessee Titans 12.7.25
$116.40

Starting bid

4 tickets section 145/row 18/seats 17-20, Approved Stadium Bag, Blanket, hats (4) socks (4), face decals (Retaoil Value $388)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Ottawa 12/11/25
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets, Section 208/Row A/Seats 14-17, $75 Bucca di Beppo (Retail Value $200)

Rustic Buckeye
$75

Starting bid

Custom Made Ohio/Ohio State Piece of Art (Retail Value $250)

Naughty or Nice
$42

Starting bid

Brewery Ommegang Everything Nice 4-Pack, Great Lakes Christmas Ale 4-pack, Italian Christmas Aste, Holiday Champagne Flutes (4), Christmas Vacation Beer Glasses (4)Original Elf on the Shelf, Snoop on the Stoop (Retail Value $140)

Pizza! Pizza!
$60

Starting bid

Cruisinart Deluxe Grilling Pack, Croton Pizza Board and Roller, Pizza Mitts, Pizza Fix ins (Retail Value $200.00)

Costa Rica, Here We Come!
$1,039.50

Starting bid

7 Nights at Casa Mono En Cielo/Breathtaking home in the jungle with peak ocean views 4 bedroom/2 Full, 3 Half Baths/Sleeps 10/Swimming Pools/Near Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches/9.4 Stars on VRBO (Retail Value $3465.00)

Weekend Getaway
$127.50

Starting bid

$200 Southwest Gift Card, Lug Carry-On Luggage, OSU Travel Blanket, Travel Neck Pillow (Retail Value $425)

Ultimate Buckeye Fan
$52.50

Starting bid

Frosted OSU Drink Pitcher, Custom Graphic, OSU 40 oz Drink Tumbler, OSU Garden Art, OHIO Women's Sweatshirt (M/L) OSU Men's Long Sleeved Hooded T-shirt (L/XL) (Retail Value $175)

Cheers to the National Champs!
$70

Starting bid

Ohio State 2024 National Championship Ring Etched Wine, Wine Glasses (2) (Retail Value $70)

Luxury Hair & Skin
$62

Starting bid

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, Signature Conditioner, Gel Serum, Eminence Calm Skin Armica-Booster Serum, Assorted Samples (Retail Value $206)

Holy Margarita!
$67.50

Starting bid

Casamingo Tequila, Assorted Mixers, Salt & Salt Plate, Pitcher, Coasters, Recipe Towel (2), Margarita Tumblers, Chips & Salsa, Zantigo T-shirt (Retail Value $225)

VIP Man Cave
$30

Starting bid

Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon, Rocks Glasses (2), Bourbon Board (Retail Value $100)

Famed Coaches
$180

Starting bid

Limited Edition, Individually Autographed, 4 Coaches O-H-I-O Framed Print (Retail Value $600)

Kate Spade
$107

Starting bid

Kate Spade New York, Kayla Bag, Small Convertible Shoulder/Cross Body, Black Pebble (Retail value $359.00)

Verry Merry
$67.50

Starting bid

Cardinal Serving Tray, Cardinal Snow Globe,/Bottle Opener, Hand-painted Wine Glasses (4), Wine and Holder, Tree Candle, Coasters, Napkins, "Merry" Table Top Art (Retail Value $225)

Chicago (Copy)
$69

Starting bid

Tonight 2 tickets Section D/Row 16/Seats 11-12/ Wesner Center for the Arts/Mershon Auditorium (Retail Value $230)

