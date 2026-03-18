About this event
A limited number of complimentary student tickets are available for My Omaha. This film explores political division, community, identity, and the human impact of polarization through a deeply personal and timely story. Students are invited to attend free of charge while tickets remain available.
A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for My Omaha for you. This film explores political division, community, identity, and the human impact of polarization through a deeply personal and timely story. You are invited to attend free of charge while tickets remain available.
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