United Vision For Idaho Inc

Hosted by

United Vision For Idaho Inc

About this event

MY OMAHA

646 W Fulton St

Boise, ID 83702, USA

General Admission
$7
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
STUDENT
Free

A limited number of complimentary student tickets are available for My Omaha. This film explores political division, community, identity, and the human impact of polarization through a deeply personal and timely story. Students are invited to attend free of charge while tickets remain available.

By Special Invitation
Free

A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for My Omaha for you. This film explores political division, community, identity, and the human impact of polarization through a deeply personal and timely story. You are invited to attend free of charge while tickets remain available.

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