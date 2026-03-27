My Parent & Me Day

About this event
Admission for one parent or caregiver to attend Raising Solo’s Parent & Me Day. Adults will participate alongside their child in the music, movement, and interactive activities led by Emily Music for Kids.
This ticket also includes a resource bag with helpful materials to support learning and connection at home, along with snacks and Easter-themed fun for families to enjoy throughout the event.
Admission for children ages 0–5 to attend Raising Solo’s Parent & Me Day. Children will participate in music, movement, and interactive activities led by Emily Music for Kids, all designed to support early learning while having fun.
This ticket also includes snacks and Easter-themed fun for little ones to enjoy throughout the event.
$
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