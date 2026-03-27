Raising Solo Inc.

Hosted by

Raising Solo Inc.

About this event

My Parent & Me Day

124 Grand St

Newburgh, NY 12550, USA

General Admission - Adult
Free

Admission for one parent or caregiver to attend Raising Solo’s Parent & Me Day. Adults will participate alongside their child in the music, movement, and interactive activities led by Emily Music for Kids.


This ticket also includes a resource bag with helpful materials to support learning and connection at home, along with snacks and Easter-themed fun for families to enjoy throughout the event. 

General Admission - Child
Free

Admission for children ages 0–5 to attend Raising Solo’s Parent & Me Day. Children will participate in music, movement, and interactive activities led by Emily Music for Kids, all designed to support early learning while having fun.


This ticket also includes snacks and Easter-themed fun for little ones to enjoy throughout the event.

Add a donation for Raising Solo Inc.

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