My Scars Are Beautiful 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

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Be a part of a meaningful evening celebrating 10 years of My Scars Are Beautiful. Your ticket includes a seated dinner an inspiring program honoring the strength, resilience, and community that define our mission.
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Reserve a premium table for 10 guests at our 10-Year Anniversary Celebration. This VIP experience includes priority seating, elevated recognition during the evening, and the opportunity to host clients, colleagues, or guests while supporting survivor-centered impact. Ideal for corporate partners, community leaders, or groups wishing to celebrate together.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!