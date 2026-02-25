My Scars Are Beautiful

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My Scars Are Beautiful

About this event

My Scars Are Beautiful 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

2001 Canyon Gate Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

General Admission
$75

Be a part of a meaningful evening celebrating 10 years of My Scars Are Beautiful. Your ticket includes a seated dinner an inspiring program honoring the strength, resilience, and community that define our mission.

VIP Table (10 Guests)
$1,250

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a premium table for 10 guests at our 10-Year Anniversary Celebration. This VIP experience includes priority seating, elevated recognition during the evening, and the opportunity to host clients, colleagues, or guests while supporting survivor-centered impact. Ideal for corporate partners, community leaders, or groups wishing to celebrate together.

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