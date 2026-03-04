Salty Girl Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Salty Girl Ministries Inc

"My Season to Shine" Spring Swap Fundraiser

803 S Leonard Ave

Lima, OH 45804, USA

FINAL FLASH SALE!! 24° Only!!!
$20

Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, a Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries

General Admission
$25

Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, a Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries

VIP Admission
$50

Swap participation with a GUARANTEED FIRST ROUND SWAP PICK, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, TWO Raffle Entries, a Door Prize Ticket, SWAG BAG, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries

SHINE SQUAD (6) TABLE
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Group Admission for 6 participants. When you register and purchase as one group, each participant receives their own general admission ticket plus exclusive SHINE SQUAD PERKS, including a special drawing exclusively for Shine Squad ticket holders!

Shine & Support Vendor
$40

$40 Vendor Fee PLUS Donated Raffle Item/Basket (donation must be at least $20 retail value) Includes: Space to set up and sell from your "Boutique," Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, one Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries

Add a donation for Salty Girl Ministries Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!