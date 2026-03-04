"My Season to Shine" Spring Swap Fundraiser

Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, a Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries
Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, a Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries
Swap participation with a GUARANTEED FIRST ROUND SWAP PICK, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, TWO Raffle Entries, a Door Prize Ticket, SWAG BAG, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries
Group Admission for 6 participants. When you register and purchase as one group, each participant receives their own general admission ticket plus exclusive SHINE SQUAD PERKS, including a special drawing exclusively for Shine Squad ticket holders!
$40 Vendor Fee PLUS Donated Raffle Item/Basket (donation must be at least $20 retail value) Includes: Space to set up and sell from your "Boutique," Swap participation, Light Refreshment, Encouragement, Fun, Fellowship & Connection, One Raffle Entry, one Door Prize Ticket, and A Chance to support Salty Girl Ministries
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!