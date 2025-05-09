Nashville Black Music Association

Hosted by

Nashville Black Music Association

About this event

My Soul Looks Back: Nashville Gospel Honors 2025

154 Rep. John Lewis Way N

Nashville, TN 37219, USA

General Admission
Free
VIP
$15

Invite to Post Reception, Reserved Seating, and Special Access Pomp & Power Carpet

The Amen Corner
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved Seating at Ceremony and Reception, Pomp & Power Carpet, Special Acknowlegement in E booklet.

Griot Guardian
$150

1 Complimentary NBMA Membership , 2 Reception Pass, 2 Pomp & Power Pass, Special Mention in E-booklet

Legacy Builder
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Parking Pass, NBMA Family Membership , Reserved Seating, 2 Reception Pass, 2 Pomp & Power Pass, Special Mention in E-booklet

Add a donation for Nashville Black Music Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!