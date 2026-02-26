Dinner fundraiser to help bring the first dedicated housing community for adults with special needs in The Villages.

Due to the tremendous response to this event, indoor seating is now sold out.

We have added three patio tables (14 seats) located near the stage and dance floor. The patio doors will remain open, allowing guests to fully enjoy the entertainment and festivities while remaining part of all the action.

These are great seats and the last ones available!





Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, you can set their optional tip to $0. Select 'Other', then 'custom', then write $0 in the 'Help Keep Zeffy Free for My Special Place 💜' box.





Dinner ticket $100 per person. Includes dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, 🎶 Live entertainment and emcee for the evening by Coyote Joe + Prizes & Surprises.

Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, you can set their optional tip to $0.