My Volunteer Place Nonprofit Agency Exclusive

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Choose Exclusive level for access to MVP Nonprofit Agency's student volunteer logging/approval/tracking reports and special invitations, discounts, and promotions for:
Renews yearly on: August 1 at CDT
Save on a yearly membership! Choose Exclusive level for access to MVP Nonprofit Agency's student volunteer logging/approval/tracking reports and special invitations, discounts, and promotions for:
$
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