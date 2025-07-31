Voyages4humanity

Offered by

Voyages4humanity

About the memberships

My Volunteer Place Nonprofit Agency Exclusive

MVP's Nonprofit Agency Exclusive - Monthly
$24

Renews monthly

Choose Exclusive level for access to MVP Nonprofit Agency's student volunteer logging/approval/tracking reports and special invitations, discounts, and promotions for:

  • MVP Volunteer Conferences
  • MVP Volunteer Connect Social Network
  • MVP Volunteer Events
  • MVP Merchandise
MVP's Nonprofit Agency Exclusive - Yearly
$249

Renews yearly on: August 1 at CDT

Save on a yearly membership! Choose Exclusive level for access to MVP Nonprofit Agency's student volunteer logging/approval/tracking reports and special invitations, discounts, and promotions for:

  • MVP Volunteer Conferences
  • MVP Volunteer Connect Social Network
  • MVP Volunteer Events
  • MVP Merchandise


Add a donation for Voyages4humanity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!