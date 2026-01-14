MYAS State Basketball Tournament Vendor Opportunity at Osseo Senior High

About this event
Access to our event for One Day- Saturday or Sunday, 10 foot tabling area, and up to 2 vendor staff admissions.
Access to our event both Saturday and Sunday, 10 foot tabling area, and up to 3 vendor staff admissions.
Access to our event both Saturday and Sunday, 10 foot tabling area, and up to 3 vendor staff admissions. I'm sorry, you weren't an early bird and didn't catch the early bird prices. After February 11th- the weekend price goes up to $400 for the weekend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!