Mom Your Business's Sponsorship

Marketing & Visibility

• Marquee sponsor recognition for all signature events including the MYB Juneteenth Pitch Party Competition.

• Speaking opportunity at Pitch Competition.

• Naming rights for one key program or series (e.g., Black

Business Mixer, Black Giving Day, Learning Labs) with logo displayed prominently in materials.

• Recognition in all print and digital event materials, including

Save the Date invitations sent to 3,000 households.

• Logo placement in newsletters, event social media campaigns (10 posts), and the MYB website.





Engagement

• VIP meet-and-greet with participants at Demo Days.

• Access to attendee lists for signature events.

• Opportunity to host a private session or curated workshop with program participants.





Program Selection & Newsletter

• Choose up to 2 core programs (Fractional, 1MC, Black Business Mixers, Learning Labs) to sponsor.

• Includes sponsorship in up to 2 newsletter editions