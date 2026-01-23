Mom Your Business's Sponsorship

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About this event
Marketing & Visibility
• Marquee sponsor recognition for all signature events including the MYB Juneteenth Pitch Party Competition.
• Speaking opportunity at Pitch Competition.
• Naming rights for one key program or series (e.g., Black
Business Mixer, Black Giving Day, Learning Labs) with logo displayed prominently in materials.
• Recognition in all print and digital event materials, including
Save the Date invitations sent to 3,000 households.
• Logo placement in newsletters, event social media campaigns (10 posts), and the MYB website.
Engagement
• VIP meet-and-greet with participants at Demo Days.
• Access to attendee lists for signature events.
• Opportunity to host a private session or curated workshop with program participants.
Program Selection & Newsletter
• Choose up to 2 core programs (Fractional, 1MC, Black Business Mixers, Learning Labs) to sponsor.
• Includes sponsorship in up to 2 newsletter editions
Marketing & Visibility
• Featured sponsor for signature events, with logo prominently displayed across all materials.
• Opportunity to make remarks at the Juneteenth Pitch Party.
• Logo recognition in newsletters, social media campaigns (5 posts), & Save the Date invitations sent to 3,000 households.
• Featured mention in MYB Impact Report.
Engagement
• Invitation to Demo Day and networking events.
• Curated mentorship session with top-performing program
participants.
Program Selection & Newsletter
• Choose 1 primary program (Fractional, 1MC, Black Business Mixers, Learning Labs) to sponsor.
• Includes sponsorship in 1 newsletter edition.
Marketing & Visibility
• Recognition as a sponsor for all major programs (e.g.Fractional).
• Logo placement on event signage, newsletter and website.
• Opportunity to display materials at signature events.
Engagement
• Speaking opportunity at one mixer.
• Invitations to Demo Day & exclusive networking opportunities.
Program Selection
• Choose 1 program to underwrite (e.g., one Fractional cohort event, 1MC series support, Black Business Mixers, or Learning Labs).
Marketing & Visibility
• Logo prominently displayed on materials for one signature program or event (e.g., Juneteenth Pitch Party or 1 Learning Lab).
• Featured logo in newsletters, Save the Date invitations, and event programs.
• Recognition in the annual Impact Report and 3 social media posts.
Engagement
• Invitation to Demo Day and curated networking sessions.
Program Selection
• Choose 1 event or program activation to sponsor.
Marketing & Visibility
• Logo displayed on program materials for one selected event.
• Mention in Save the Date invitations and newsletters.
Engagement
• Invitations to Demo Day and networking events.
Program Selection
• Support 1 community-facing activation, such as a Black Business Mixer or Learning Lab.
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