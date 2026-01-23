Mom Your Business

Hosted by

Mom Your Business

About this event

Mom Your Business's Sponsorship

Platinum Plus Sponsorship
$10,000

Marketing & Visibility

• Marquee sponsor recognition for all signature events including the MYB Juneteenth Pitch Party Competition.

• Speaking opportunity at Pitch Competition.

• Naming rights for one key program or series (e.g., Black

Business Mixer, Black Giving Day, Learning Labs) with logo displayed prominently in materials.

• Recognition in all print and digital event materials, including

Save the Date invitations sent to 3,000 households.

• Logo placement in newsletters, event social media campaigns (10 posts), and the MYB website.


Engagement

• VIP meet-and-greet with participants at Demo Days.

• Access to attendee lists for signature events.

• Opportunity to host a private session or curated workshop with program participants.


Program Selection & Newsletter

• Choose up to 2 core programs (Fractional, 1MC, Black Business Mixers, Learning Labs) to sponsor.

• Includes sponsorship in up to 2 newsletter editions

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Marketing & Visibility

• Featured sponsor for signature events, with logo prominently displayed across all materials.

• Opportunity to make remarks at the Juneteenth Pitch Party.

• Logo recognition in newsletters, social media campaigns (5 posts), & Save the Date invitations sent to 3,000 households.

• Featured mention in MYB Impact Report.


Engagement

• Invitation to Demo Day and networking events.

• Curated mentorship session with top-performing program

participants.


Program Selection & Newsletter

• Choose 1 primary program (Fractional, 1MC, Black Business Mixers, Learning Labs) to sponsor.

• Includes sponsorship in 1 newsletter edition.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Marketing & Visibility

• Recognition as a sponsor for all major programs (e.g.Fractional).

• Logo placement on event signage, newsletter and website.

• Opportunity to display materials at signature events.


Engagement

• Speaking opportunity at one mixer.

• Invitations to Demo Day & exclusive networking opportunities.


Program Selection

• Choose 1 program to underwrite (e.g., one Fractional cohort event, 1MC series support, Black Business Mixers, or Learning Labs).

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Marketing & Visibility

• Logo prominently displayed on materials for one signature program or event (e.g., Juneteenth Pitch Party or 1 Learning Lab).

• Featured logo in newsletters, Save the Date invitations, and event programs.

• Recognition in the annual Impact Report and 3 social media posts.


Engagement

• Invitation to Demo Day and curated networking sessions.


Program Selection

• Choose 1 event or program activation to sponsor.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Marketing & Visibility

• Logo displayed on program materials for one selected event.

• Mention in Save the Date invitations and newsletters.


Engagement

• Invitations to Demo Day and networking events.


Program Selection

• Support 1 community-facing activation, such as a Black Business Mixer or Learning Lab.

Add a donation for Mom Your Business

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!