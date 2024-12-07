myCoder Membership Selections

Empower Startups: Build Your Digital Footprint Affordable Solutions - Monthly payment plans for small businesses to grow online. - Hosting and development support included. - Hands-On Assistance. - Access to junior and senior developers. - Mentorship for building and maintaining a professional site. - Digital Growth for Startups. Customized your site: Portfolio creation to showcase businesses online. Target Audience Entrepreneurs and small business owners Early-stage startups Individuals seeking professional websites for their businesses Campaign Pitch Startups face challenges building an affordable digital presence. At MyCoder Foundation, our StartUp Membership offers affordable website creation, mentorship, and ongoing support to ensure small businesses succeed. By contributing to this campaign, you’ll help small businesses: Build a professional online presence. Access mentors and developers who are ready to assist. Connect with a community focused on growth and innovation. Join us in empowering startups to make their mark in the digital world. Donation Tiers $25 – Support hosting for one startup website. $50 – Contribute towards developer hours for building a site. $100 – Sponsor a startup’s first month of digital mentorship. $500 – Fully fund a startup’s website and mentorship package for 1-2 months.

