MYFL Fundraiser Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Three winning tickets will be drawn. Each winner will receive a firearm certificate redeemable through an approved affiliate supplier.
All winners must comply with applicable federal, state, and local laws, including required background checks and eligibility requirements prior to redemption.
Three lucky winners will be selected in this raffle featuring over $2,500 in prizes! 🎉
Prizes include:
• Luxury Spa Package
• Designer Purse
• YETI Cooler Bag
Two lucky winners will be selected in this giveaway from Body & Mind Fitness in Midlothian! 💪
• One Winner — Free Annual Gym Membership
• One Winner — 2 Months of Personal Training
One lucky winner will receive BOTH golf packages! ⛳🏌️
Prize includes:
• Foursome Golf Package at ThornTree Country Club
• Foursome Golf Package at Country View Golf Club
$
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