Myles Ahead of Cancer

Offered by

Myles Ahead of Cancer

About the memberships

Myles' Circle of Legacy

Courage Champion
$25

Renews monthly

With every gift you become part of Myles' story. Monthly gifts are what allow us to cover operating expenses and the reason a parent can afford to be at their child's side through their journey with cancer.


You are the supporter our community and families desperately need.

Courage Champion #2
$50

Renews monthly

With every gift you become part of Myles' story. Monthly gifts are what allow us to cover operating expenses and the reason a parent can afford to be at their child's side through their journey with cancer.


You are the supporter our community and families desperately need.

Courage Champion #3
$100

Renews monthly

With every gift you become part of Myles' story. Monthly gifts are what allow us to cover operating expenses and the reason a parent can afford to be at their child's side through their journey with cancer.


You are the supporter our community and families desperately need.

Legacy Guardian
$2,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

With every gift you become part of Myles' story. Your yearly gift allows us to cover operating expenses and the reason a parent can afford to be at their child's side through their journey with cancer.


You are the supporter our community and families desperately need.

Add a donation for Myles Ahead of Cancer

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!