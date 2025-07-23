Picnic & BBQ!

Want to share your brand, organization, or services at the event?

This option is for community leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and service providers who want to share what they offer with attendees.

✅ Bring your own table (up to 6ft)

✅ Promote your work to local families and professionals

✅ Opportunity for MYSA to highlight your table on social media before the event

✅ Support a growing nonprofit movement while building visibility

🔒 Spaces are limited. Reserve early to guarantee your spot!

📩 After registration, we’ll contact you for your table name, brief description, and optional logo.