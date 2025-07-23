Picnic & BBQ!

Hosted by
About this event
Queens, NY 11427, USA
Access to a fun day filled with purpose!
✅ Afghani food & BBQ ✅ Islamic Games and prizes
✅Network with community changemakers
✅Covers Afghan Cuisine as well as BBQ!
Want to share your brand, organization, or services at the event?
This option is for community leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and service providers who want to share what they offer with attendees.
✅ Bring your own table (up to 6ft)
✅ Promote your work to local families and professionals
✅ Opportunity for MYSA to highlight your table on social media before the event
✅ Support a growing nonprofit movement while building visibility
🔒 Spaces are limited. Reserve early to guarantee your spot!
📩 After registration, we’ll contact you for your table name, brief description, and optional logo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!